Burna Boy Delivers Mesmerizing Performance at the O2 Arena | See Highlights

Burna Boy is unstoppable, and his performance at the O2 Arena on Friday night was more proof that the Afrobeat singer is a superstar.
The Grammy winner arrived at the concert in a spaceship, and he gave fans an unforgettable experience.
The “Kilometer” singer hit the stage, with hundreds of people in attendance to see his electrifying performance. He was later joined on stage by Rema, Omah Lay, Ruger, as seen in the video shared on social media.
