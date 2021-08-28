Rotimi debuts full-lenght Album “All or Nothing” | Listen

Actor and singer Rotimi finally drops his highly anticipated full-length debut “All or Nothing“.

“All or Nothing” features, vocals from his mom, Stacy Barthe and Marquis Rachad on the intro track “Memory Lane“, Afrobeats stars Alpha P on “Fayah“, Fireboy DML on “Weapon“, Jamaica’s Busy Signal on “Fiction“, Yung Blew on “Polaroid” and Tank on “Grown Decisions“.

The album also houses Rotimi’s latest release “Decide,” which was accompanied by a video co-directed by Jesse Ray Diamond.

“All or Nothing is my way of saying I’m giving everything that I’ve got. My approach was to really focus on the artistry. I was able to take my time and spend a year-and-a-half creating without any distractions,” Rotimi tells Apple Music about the 15 track album which blends North American, African and Caribbean sounds.

Listen to the album below: