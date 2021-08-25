Connect with us

Tiwa Savage, Stella Damasus, Nengi Hampson & some of Your Faves Jumped on the #BreakfastChallenge | WATCH

#BNxBBNaija6: A Summary of Week 4 in the Big Brother House | KayVee's Exit + Maria's Eviction Prank

Toyin Lawani Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In This Golden Pregnancy Photoshoot

DJ Zinhle unveils Baby Bump in Teaser for Upcoming Reality Show "DJ Zinhle: Unexpected"

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 5: Liquorose is Head Of House | Pere, Queen, Maria are up for Possible Eviction

Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Chemistry on Full Display in New Tiffany Campaign

EFCC Explains Why It Raided Dorathy Bachor's Home

"How Exactly is this Okay?" - Dorathy Bachor Asks after Experience with EFCC Officials

Sandra Ikeji Samuel & Hubby Arinze welcome Baby Number 2

Sola Sobowale & Kemi Adetiba talk "King of Boys: Return of the King" as they cover Guardian Life Magazine

Have you been keeping up with the popular #BreakfastChallenge that went viral earlier this month?

Some of your favourite celebrities including Tiwa Savage, Bolanle Olukanni, Zainab Balogun, Idia Aisien, Beverly Naya, Stella Damasus and others have also jumped on this interesting challenge also known as #DougieChallenge or #ChosenChallenge, using the popular song by Spence.

If you haven’t been following, we’ve got them right here for you to see.

Enjoy!

Tiwa Savage and Mystro

Idia Aisien

Stella Damasus & her Girls

Bolanle Olukanni and Zainab Balogun

Nengi Hampson

Mory Coco

Efe Irele

Kemz Mama

Uzoamaza Aniunoh

Beverly Naya

Ariyiike and Gbemi

Which of them was your favorite?

