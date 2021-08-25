Tiwa Savage, Stella Damasus, Nengi Hampson & some of Your Faves Jumped on the #BreakfastChallenge | WATCH

Have you been keeping up with the popular #BreakfastChallenge that went viral earlier this month?

Some of your favourite celebrities including Tiwa Savage, Bolanle Olukanni, Zainab Balogun, Idia Aisien, Beverly Naya, Stella Damasus and others have also jumped on this interesting challenge also known as #DougieChallenge or #ChosenChallenge, using the popular song by Spence.

If you haven’t been following, we’ve got them right here for you to see.

Enjoy!

Tiwa Savage and Mystro

Idia Aisien

Stella Damasus & her Girls

Bolanle Olukanni and Zainab Balogun

Nengi Hampson

Mory Coco

Efe Irele

Kemz Mama

Uzoamaza Aniunoh

Beverly Naya

Ariyiike and Gbemi

Which of them was your favorite?