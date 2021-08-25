Scoop
Tiwa Savage, Stella Damasus, Nengi Hampson & some of Your Faves Jumped on the #BreakfastChallenge | WATCH
Have you been keeping up with the popular #BreakfastChallenge that went viral earlier this month?
Some of your favourite celebrities including Tiwa Savage, Bolanle Olukanni, Zainab Balogun, Idia Aisien, Beverly Naya, Stella Damasus and others have also jumped on this interesting challenge also known as #DougieChallenge or #ChosenChallenge, using the popular song by Spence.
If you haven’t been following, we’ve got them right here for you to see.
Enjoy!
Tiwa Savage and Mystro
Idia Aisien
Stella Damasus & her Girls
Bolanle Olukanni and Zainab Balogun
Nengi Hampson
Mory Coco
Efe Irele
Kemz Mama
Uzoamaza Aniunoh
Beverly Naya
Ariyiike and Gbemi
Which of them was your favorite?