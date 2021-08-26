BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

To have your event featured for free, send an email with details of the event – Theme, Date, Time, Venue and a short description – to events (at) BellaNaija (dot) com.

Do not forget to check BellaNaija.com every Thursday for the event listing everywhere!

***

Tequila Thursdays

It’s another wild Tequila Thursday at LiVE! Lounge today with hosts Mychaskia and Michael Sonariwo at the karaoke party. Tables fly out fast, so reserve NOW.

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: LiVE Lounge, No 15, Idejo Street, Off Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225 or @livelounge_ng

Open Mic



Thursday Open mic provides a unique platform for talents. Whether you’re a musician, storyteller, poet, comedian or any other form of performance we welcome you with open arms

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Tiki Cultures, Shashilga Court, Abuja.

RSVP: 09030002314 or [email protected]

Suya & Live Band

Mastercard Suya Week ends today with a live band twist. Join Lost in Lagos and Master Card for a night of Suya and Good Live music. Free Entry. DM for Access Code.

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Wave Beach, Elegushi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Jazz Night

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun street (off Ajose Adeogun street) Victoria Island.

RSVP: 08187122351

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Oeuvre Bistro, 3rd floor, Ogudu Mall, Lagos.

The Chemistry House Party

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Games Village Abuja, Abuja.

RSVP: 09022457453

Jam Sessions at The Clubhouse

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08077040404 or 0809448844

Netflix and Chill with YellowLyfe

YellowLyfe will be hosting a limited number of people to see ” King of Boys: The Return of the King”, and there will be loads of food, drinks, fun and a discussion on the movie of the night. For a token of N5,000, you get to enjoy all of these.

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: +22897089757 or HERE

Silent Atmosphere

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Atmosphere Rooftop, Lennox Mall, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Ladies Night

Ladies deserve to relax and be taken care of. You need to take this Friday and relax, let loose and have fun.

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Barrel by Red Gourmet, 990 Sterling Bank Boulevard, Opp Tuwo Place, behind Fraser Suite, Central Area, Abuja.

Feel Good Fridays

Join Noir Lagos this Friday for live music and an amazing set from the talented Francis Bondd and DJ Emmbassey.

Date: Friday, August 27, 2021.

Venue: Noir Lagos, 4 Akin Olugbade, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09080666687

Kidz Paint Experience

Come enjoy an unforgettable Kidz Paint Experience. Ideal for children ages 5 -12 years and paint parties.

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: 76 Adeniyi Jones Ave, 76 Adeniyi Jones Ave, Ikeja, Nigeria.

RSVP: HERE or HERE

Sip and Paint.NG Experience

Come enjoy an unforgettable Sip and Paint.NG Experience. Ideal for friends hang out, couples and family bonding.

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: 76 Adeniyi Jones Ave, 76 Adeniyi Jones Ave, Ikeja, Nigeria.

RSVP: HERE or HERE

Let’s Play with Clay

Come try your hand out at turning a pottery wheel, and learn the basics of moulding with clay. You get to go home with your own relic clay vase, bowl, mug, and teapot. A fun-filled day would not be complete without a full treat with lovely cocktails and a superb grill menu. You don’t want to miss this.. so grab a slot now.

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 1 PM

Venue: The Garden Ikoyi, 8 Bayo Kuku Road, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE

A Day of Shopping & Cocktail

It’s Shop Nandra’s anniversary and they are throwing the biggest shopping party.



Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Sao Cafe, 25 Prince Adelowo Adedeji, Admiralty way, Lekki 1.



Zikoko Fest 2021

Z! Fest is an opportunity to celebrate all the things that make life a little bearable; food, music, laughter, and for the community of incredible people that love Zikoko Magazine to get together. ⁠

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Dance With Eno

There are shortcuts to happiness and dancing is one of them, so join this dance class with Enoyong.

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: The Clubhouse Poolside, TAK Continental Estate, 11 Aliyu Mohammed Road, Life Camp, Abuja.

RSVP: 08111707070

Games Nights

This Games Night promises to be super fun. A long list of interesting and fun games is lined up for you. Also, the best Jollof rice money can buy, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, water, great music and other fun activities lined up for you. To miss this games night is to miss your chance at fun.

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 9 PM

Venue: Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng



Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Brass and Copper, No 1, Olubunmi Owa Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754.

Pottery Class

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 9 AM.

Venue: Parkview, Ikoyi.

RSVP: HERE

Light the Night with DJ Sose

Belvedere Presents, Light the Night featuring DJ Sose. It’s going to be lit.

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: HardRock Cafe, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

EXP’s Seaside Saturdays

There are a few truths to know about Lagos; one of which is you must make an intention to find yours. With no forming and no judgment; find your Lagos, find your tribe, and you will find love and excitement in every corner.

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip with ArtSplashStudio

Date: Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Paint & Sip Picnic with PartyPlansNG

The 2nd Edition of the Paint & Sip Picnic with PartyPlansNG is back, bigger and better. N10,000 per person includes a scenic picnic setup, social painting, take-home canvas, art materials, art instructor, wine tasting & pairing, bottomless mimosa, canapés, hors d’œuvre, games, networking and more.

Date: Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ibadan, Nigeria

RSVP: 09057105117 or DM HERE

Kayak Hangout

Get your paddles ready! It’s another Wakawaka Kayak Hangout weekend and it promises to be fun-filled, with loads of games, food, amazing people and free Kayak tutorials.

Date: Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi.

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng