The Good Wine Days are here! Blue Nun unveils the Cubana Group as its National Premium on-trade Channel Partner

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Representatives of Blue Nun Nigeria and Dignitaries from Cubana Group Signs Partnership Documents

Blue Nun Nigeria on Monday, August 23rd, 2021, unveiled Cubana Group as its National Premium on-trade Channel Partner in Nigeria.

This major partnership between Blue Nun and the Cubana group would ensure the availability of the Blue Nun 24 Karat Gold & Rosé Wine Editions and other key brands of the German wine company in all Cubana outlets nationwide any time and any day.

In attendance was the MD/CEO of Cowas Int. Trading, Kenny Farinloye, & the National Sales Manager, Adeleke Adetunji, who represented Blue Nun Nigeria.

The event had in attendance Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), Ajaegbu Kingsley (Nony Cubana), and other dignitaries from the Cubana Group.

The Blue Nun 24 Karat Gold Edition comes with genuine 24 Karat edible gold flakes which highlight its natural bubbles.

The Blue Nun Rosé Edition is a sparkler dripping in class and jazz. It combines the sophisticated aura of bubbly wine with the sweet and playful intensity of fruity aromas.

They both have an 11% alcohol level with a smooth feel, and they linger for a long time on the palate.

Blue Nun has achieved a unique status over the years through its expertise, distinctive style and taste, exceptional quality, international appeal, and many loyal consumers.

The elegant taste of these wines makes them perfect for all events, be it indoors or outdoors, at clubs, house parties, and other high-energy events.

Thinking of the perfect choice for the bold, the young, the old, and the classy; think Blue Nun 24 Karat Gold & Blue Nun Rosé. These elegant wines are for those who are not afraid to try something different.

You deserve a unique experience and the different flavors of Blue Nun guarantee that.

