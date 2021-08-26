Connect with us
Eye-catching First Photos from Upcoming Movie “Tarella” starring Okawa Shaznay, Richard Mofe Damijo, Timini Egbuson

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Kayode Kasum has something new coming and this one looks quite different from anything Nollywood has seen recently.

The upcoming movie titled “Tarella” is currently in the works and without sharing many details, the filmmaker is teasing the project with behind the scenes photos from the set of a beautifully decorated scene that seems like a royal ball.

“Tarella”  is directed by Lolo Eremie and the director of “Sugar Rush“, “This Lady Called Life“, “Quam’s Money“, “Dwindle“, “Fate Of Alakada” and other cinema hits – Kayode Kasum

Nollywood veteran Richard Mofe Damijo plays King Ohen, Timini Egbuson stars as Prince Nosa while Okawa Shaznay takes on the lead role as Tarella.

From the first BTS shots, “Tarella” also features Gideon Okeke and Rebecca Nengi Hampson who shared set photos with RMD.

This makes it the second time the #BBNaija season 5 reality star and RMD feature on a project together, following their lead roles in the official music video for music heavyweight Davido‘s hit track “Jowo“.

“Guess who got another amazing opportunity to work with the LEGEND @mofedamijo. In an actual movie this time. I’m Blown. Grateful,” Nengi captioned the photo with RMD who posted more photos from the same shot on Instagram saying, “Kinging with @nengiofficial. The one who has become Queen. Owning her truth and space. Never tire pretty one.”

Cinematography credits for “Tarella” go to Adeoluwa Owu, with hair and makeup done by Sandra Oyiana, costume by Glory Uduma, and art design by Palawaan.

Check out the artsy photos!

Swipe to see set videos:

Photo Credit: @captaindegzy, @okawashaznay, @kayodekasum, @mofedamijo, @nengiofficial, @timini_

