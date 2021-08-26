Tobi Bakre Pulled Off the Cutest Surprise for the Love of His Life | Watch

Tobi Bakre has a knack for sweeping his bae off her feet.

The BBNaija star and actor, who just married his wife Anu, got Timi Dakolo to put on a romantic show for them, and according to the music star, it was his way of making up as he couldn’t staying long at the wedding.

Timi Dakolo wished the lovebirds a good married life after sharing a video of the surprise moment on Instagram. He wrote;

Sharing love and happiness. Couldn’t stay much at @tobibakre wedding ,So I had to come redeem myself. Happy married life @tobibakre and Anu bakre.

Also sharing video, Tobi wrote:

She got some flowers today 😁

Anything to have this kinda smile everyday. My senior bross! The chorus leader! @timidakolo thanks for helping surprise the love of my life and joining in celebrating our union. My bross buy me watch self o 🙌🏽 A sure bross. Moments like this 😍

