Tobi Bakre Pulled Off the Cutest Surprise for the Love of His Life | Watch

And the Glamour Woman of the Month is... Peace Hyde 👏🏾

#BNxBBNaija6 Recap Show: IK Nwosu & 'Motunde dished out all the Juicy Details of Week 4 in Biggie's House

Tiwa Savage, Stella Damasus, Nengi Hampson & some of Your Faves Jumped on the #BreakfastChallenge | WATCH

#BNxBBNaija6: A Summary of Week 4 in the Big Brother House | KayVee's Exit + Maria's Eviction Prank

Toyin Lawani Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In This Golden Pregnancy Photoshoot

DJ Zinhle unveils Baby Bump in Teaser for Upcoming Reality Show "DJ Zinhle: Unexpected"

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 5: Liquorose is Head Of House | Pere, Queen, Maria are up for Possible Eviction

Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Chemistry on Full Display in New Tiffany Campaign

EFCC Explains Why It Raided Dorathy Bachor's Home

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Tobi Bakre has a knack for sweeping his bae off her feet.

The BBNaija star and actor, who just married his wife Anu, got Timi Dakolo to put on a romantic show for them, and according to the music star, it was his way of making up as he couldn’t staying long at the wedding.

Timi Dakolo wished the lovebirds a good married life after sharing a video of the surprise moment on Instagram. He wrote;

Sharing love and happiness.  Couldn’t stay much at @tobibakre wedding ,So I had to come redeem myself. Happy married life @tobibakre and Anu bakre.

Also sharing video, Tobi wrote:

She got some flowers today 😁
Anything to have this kinda smile everyday. My senior bross! The chorus leader! @timidakolo thanks for helping surprise the love of my life and joining in celebrating our union. My bross buy me watch self o 🙌🏽 A sure bross. Moments like this 😍

Watch the sweet moment below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

