And the Glamour Woman of the Month is... Peace Hyde 👏🏾

Glamour South Africa is celebrating media mogul Peace Hyde as their Glamour woman of the Month.

The award-winning journalist turned content creator and executive producer for the first-ever Netflix reality tv series for Africa, “Young Famous and Africa“, has been breaking boundaries ever since she hit the media and entertainment industry in 2015.

With a history spanning over eight decades, Glamour magazine is still one of the leading fashion magazines in the world. This month the publication celebrates the British-Ghanaian for her amazing feats as a pioneer woman of colour in the content space where she is rewriting the African narrative.

Peace who is also the creator and producer of the leading flagship shows, “My Worst Day with Peace Hyde“, which interviews the continent’s billionaires as well as “Against All Odds“, talks about her journey from a science teacher in the UK to being the first-ever creator of a Netflix original reality tv series that will air to a global audience of over 200 million to 190 countries and how she selected the superstar pan African cast.

The star shared her delight on her Instagram page saying:

Honored to be featured on @Glamour_SA! 🙊 I genuinely appreciate every feature, mention, repost, thought, and recognition for our work! It took an incredible team of creatives, to manifest this dream! God stays moving!💨…#APieceOfPeace #GlamourMagazine #PeaceHyde #FirstNetflixUnscriptedOriginal #Glamour #YoungFamousAndAfrican #YFA @netflix @netflixsa @naijaonnetflix

Read excerpts from the interview below:

On when and how her career in media started:

I began my journey in the media industry when I made the transition from a Chemistry, Physics and Biology teacher in the UK. At the time, the goal was to find some meaningful way of contributing to the African narrative by telling and celebrating positive black and African role models in the media.

When you are British-Ghanaian but have never stepped foot in Africa and you expect your students to know about successful black or African role models to look up to, you soon realise you are fighting a battle you cannot win.

It was either I became a part of the problem or the solution. Moving into media was me choosing to be the latter and it started with taking the plunge and leaving all that was familiar and moving to Ghana. I would say my biggest advice for anyone looking to make it in the business is to take the plunge. You will never know what you are capable of by remaining stagnant in an environment that you know will not serve you.

On how she feels to be a pioneer woman of colour on the project Netflix show “Young, Famous & African which is the platform’s first African reality series:

I feel immensely proud and excited to be paving the way for other creators in this genre to make their mark. I believe Africa has such a rich and diverse cultural heritage which resonates with the global community. By being the first in the unscripted space on Netflix, I have had such great response from both Africa and the wider community, which has been truly remarkable. Women are now reaching out to me to say they are taking their ideas seriously now and they are now inspired to also venture into the unknown and I think that is so inspirational. It is definitely a proud moment.

On how the concept of this show came to fruition:

The show came about when I realised, there was not a series or story that celebrates the exploits of successful young and aspirational Africans and since I have spent almost a decade speaking to the wealth of Africa along with chart-topping and pioneering entrepreneurs, I felt it would be good to have a show that uncovers the lives and relationships of some of Africa’s elite. I was tired of the old narratives of Africa and I wanted to watch people who reflected the other side of Africa. The glitzy and sexy side of Africa where dreams do come true and people are making their mark in their respective industries.

You can read more on the interview on glamour.co.za