“Against All Odds We Are Stronger Than Ever” – JJC Skillz & Funke Akindele Bello Celebrate 5th Wedding Anniversary

The Bellos are ushering us into the new week with aww-worthy moments as they bless our timelines with lovely photos and videos to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

Superstar actress and producer of the current highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time, Funke Akindele Bello and musician\record producer JJC Skillz are grateful for five years together.

Marking the day, the “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” creator posted photos of herself and her hubby looking cheery as always. Captioning them, she wrote:

Thank you Lord!! Happy 5th wedding Anniversary to us my darling husband @jjcskillz

I love you Bolarinde💖💖 Thanks for all you do for us. May we live longer together in good health and wealth. Oluwa a wa pelu wa ati awon Omo wa! Oju o ni Tiwa lagbara Olorun. Amin. May we continue to have reasons to smile and celebrate In Jesus name!! Amen!! #happyweddinganniversary my boo @jjcskillz

JJC Skillz also shared a series of videos on social media to celebrate his stunning wife with whom he welcomed a set of twins in 2018.

“Happy anniversary my love @funkejenifaakindele 🥰 5 years down a lifetime to go. 🥰 May the almighty God watch over our family, home and business. 🙏🏽 Forward forever backwards never,” he captioned the first video.

The second video was a compilation of moments from their wedding ceremony in 2016.

JJC Skillz wrote, “My best decision was to finally settle down with my friend @funkejenifaakindele now my everything. Against all odds we are stronger than ever 🥰 I look forward to the rest of our journey.”

“I’m grateful for the years together my love 🙏🏽 The only woman I know that can bring me out of my shell 🥰 I pray God continues to watch over us. This is just the beginning my queen,” JJC captioned the third video which highlights many of their adorable moments as a couple, that will have you smiling hard.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Congratulations to the Bellos! BN wishes you many more amazing years together❤

CREDITS:

Suits: @atafo.official

Makeup: @bimpeonakoya

Hair: @hairbyehis

Photograther: @photokulture

Location: @themonarcheventcentre