Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz’ Reaction to “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” Being Nollywood’s Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time is Everything!

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ directional debut film “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” has been named Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time, breaking a four-year record held by Kemi Adetiba’s 2016 comedy movie “The Wedding Party“.

So far, the 2020 comedy film has grossed N468,036,300 after three straight weeks of maintaining the number one spot, according to a statement published by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), therefore, taking the spot of “The Wedding Party” which had been Nollywood’s Highest Grossing Movie with N453,000,000, while its sequel “The Wedding Party 2” comes third place with N433,197,377.

According to Vanguard, NAN also reports that the Funke and JJC Skillz’ newest achievement, attained in the middle of a pandemic which crippled the film industry for months, is reasonably the most surprising news in recent times.

The movie “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)“, which was released on 25th December 2020 is a sequel to Funke’s 2010 trilogy “Omo Ghetto“. It follows the struggles of Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto.

The film stars Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Alade among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Reacting to the news, Funke Akindele-Bello shared a video on her Instagram page which she captioned “💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃OMO GHETTO (THE SAGA) is the HIGHEST GROSSING NOLLYWOOD MOVIE OF ALL TIME!!!!!💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽. This is how we react to this good news 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#music by @itspuffy. It’s still showing in all cinemas nationwide and in selected Novo cinemas in the UAE. #omoghettothesaga #omoghettothesagamovie”.

