Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz' Reaction to "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Being Nollywood's Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time is Everything!

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Plain Okra Recipe is Worth Trying

Get a Glimpse of Flavour's Performances Throughout the Festive Season

Juicy J Can't Live Without these Ten Essentials when He Hits the Road

A Tiger Nut Porridge Recipe from Telande World You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less

See how Olympian Simone Biles is Channeling her Resilience to Create & Drive Change

Trikytee details His #BBNaija Experience in New Vlog "Triky Uncut" | Catch the First Three Episodes

Learn How to Hone Your Skills As an Actor with these Shalewa Ashafa-Approved Tips

This Spicy Coconut Curry Recipe from "The Kitchen Muse" Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

Now you can Watch Mercy Aigbe's Surprise Birthday Party on BN TV

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ directional debut film “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” has been named Nollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time, breaking a four-year record held by Kemi Adetiba’s 2016 comedy movie “The Wedding Party“.

So far, the 2020 comedy film has grossed N468,036,300 after three straight weeks of maintaining the number one spot, according to a statement published by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), therefore, taking the spot of “The Wedding Party” which had been Nollywood’s Highest Grossing Movie with N453,000,000, while its sequel “The Wedding Party 2” comes third place with N433,197,377.

According to Vanguard, NAN also reports that the Funke and JJC Skillz’ newest achievement, attained in the middle of a pandemic which crippled the film industry for months, is reasonably the most surprising news in recent times.

The movie “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)“, which was released on 25th December 2020 is a sequel to Funke’s 2010 trilogy “Omo Ghetto“. It follows the struggles of Lefty and her friends, Nikky, Busty and Chummy Choko in Askamaya Ghetto.

The film stars Funke Akindele-Bello (as Lefty) alongside, Chioma Akpotha (as Chummy Choko), Eniola Badmus (as Busty), Bimbo Thomas (as Nikky), Akah Nnani (as Mario), Alex Ekubo (Obi Wire), Zubby Michael (as Aza Man), Deyemi Okanlawon (as Stone), Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Paschaline Alex, Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Alade among others.

The original film, “Omo Ghetto”, starred Rachel Oniga, Taiwo Hassan, Yinka Quadri, Eniola Badmus, Ronke Ojo and many more.

Reacting to the news, Funke Akindele-Bello shared a video on her Instagram page which she captioned “💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃OMO GHETTO (THE SAGA) is the HIGHEST GROSSING NOLLYWOOD MOVIE OF ALL TIME!!!!!💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽. This is how we react to this good news 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾#music by @itspuffy. It’s still showing in all cinemas nationwide and in selected Novo cinemas in the UAE. #omoghettothesaga #omoghettothesagamovie”.

Watch the video below:

