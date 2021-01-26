Your Exclusive First Look at the Official Poster & Trailer for Michelle Bello’s Short Film “Faith”

International award-winning Producer and Director of “Flower Girl”, Michelle Bello, makes a comeback with a brand-new project titled “Faith“. This short film is a faith-based short film titled starring gospel artist, Sinmidele, and Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu.

The film tells the story of Faith, a gospel artist, whose dreams of getting signed to a big record label are about to come true, but on the way to her big meeting, a car hits her, leaving her for dead. Waking up in the hospital, unable to move her legs, her faith is tested in ways she could never have imagined. As she faces the biggest battle of her life, she learns the true meaning of faith.

The film was shot in early January 2021 with a line-up of top talent from Nigeria in front of and behind the camera. These professionals have worked on some of the biggest projects in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Their main vision is to touch lives through the love of Jesus and they demonstrated their faith by sowing their expertise and resources at no cost to create this incredible story.

Michelle said of the movie, “I’m amazed at how the Lord has touched so many people’s hearts to show their talent, money and resources so that the world can be blessed by this story. I am very grateful to the cast, crew, location owners, Pastor David Azeez, Salt Square Christian Ministry, and our partner, Same Energy”.

Same Energy is a kingdom movement, that manages talents, organizes events and amplifies kingdom content.

Speaking with Chibuzo Dangana, Co-Founder of Same Energy, she said, “Faith” the movie, is pertinent in this season. It reminds us that love means loving a stranger, the unlovable or even your so-called enemies. “Faith” the movie reminds us that believing the unbelievable and hoping when everything seems hopeless is needed in these times. This movie is a reminder that God still does the impossible and will bless everyone who views it”.

Click here to watch the trailer: http://blustar.tv/video/trailer/