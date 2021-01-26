Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Your Exclusive First Look at the Official Poster & Trailer for Michelle Bello's Short Film “Faith"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello & JJC Skillz' Reaction to "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Being Nollywood's Highest-Grossing Movie of All Time is Everything!

Movies & TV

John Boyega to star in a Netflix Original Crime Thriller "The Formula"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Learn How to Hone Your Skills As an Actor with these Shalewa Ashafa-Approved Tips

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Dika Ofoma: Anthonieta Kalunta on Becoming "The Milkmaid"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood-Bollywood Collaboration "Namaste Wahala" is Coming to You as a Netflix Original

Movies & TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Patoranking & Yemi Alade are Cooking Up Something 😍

Movies & TV Scoop

6 Nigerian Presenters Share How Larry King Helped Shape Their Career Choices & Style

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Don't Miss Episode 7 (The Meeting) of Basketmouth‘s Comedy Web Series “Papa Benji”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: Take a Trip Down Memory Lane with Nollywood Classic “Missing Angel” starring Stella Damasus & Desmond Elliot

Movies & TV

Your Exclusive First Look at the Official Poster & Trailer for Michelle Bello’s Short Film “Faith”

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

International award-winning Producer and Director of “Flower Girl”, Michelle Bello, makes a comeback with a brand-new project titled “Faith“. This short film is a faith-based short film titled starring gospel artist, Sinmidele, and Nollywood actor, Ifeanyi Kalu.

The film tells the story of Faith, a gospel artist, whose dreams of getting signed to a big record label are about to come true, but on the way to her big meeting, a car hits her, leaving her for dead. Waking up in the hospital, unable to move her legs, her faith is tested in ways she could never have imagined. As she faces the biggest battle of her life, she learns the true meaning of faith.

Michelle Bello

The film was shot in early January 2021 with a line-up of top talent from Nigeria in front of and behind the camera. These professionals have worked on some of the biggest projects in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Their main vision is to touch lives through the love of Jesus and they demonstrated their faith by sowing their expertise and resources at no cost to create this incredible story.

Ifeanyi Kalu

Michelle said of the movie, “I’m amazed at how the Lord has touched so many people’s hearts to show their talent, money and resources so that the world can be blessed by this story. I am very grateful to the cast, crew, location owners, Pastor David Azeez, Salt Square Christian Ministry, and our partner, Same Energy”.

Same Energy is a kingdom movement, that manages talents, organizes events and amplifies kingdom content.

Sinmidele

 

Chibuzo Dangana, Co-Founder of Same Energy

Speaking with Chibuzo Dangana, Co-Founder of Same Energy, she said, “Faith” the movie, is pertinent in this season. It reminds us that love means loving a stranger, the unlovable or even your so-called enemies. “Faith” the movie reminds us that believing the unbelievable and hoping when everything seems hopeless is needed in these times. This movie is a reminder that God still does the impossible and will bless everyone who views it”.

Click here to watch the trailer: http://blustar.tv/video/trailer/

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chioma Nwankwo: How I Learned to Enjoy my Twenties

Mfonobong Inyang: In 2021, Give Yourself the Gift of Critical Thinking and Perspective

Dika Ofoma: Anthonieta Kalunta on Becoming “The Milkmaid”

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience

The Human Life is a Balloon
Advertisement
css.php