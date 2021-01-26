Connect with us

See Proud Mum Etinosa at Her Daughter's Naming Ceremony

After unveiling her on the cover of La Mode Magazine’s January Issue, Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has now shared photos from the naming ceremony of her daughter Ofure Izoduwa Christabel whom she welcomed on the 25th of December 2020.

Dressed in matching outfits, Etinosa and her baby girl looked beautiful for the precious moment with members of her family in attendance.

She shared photos on Instagram with the caption,

See my baby’s Gele oh 😆
Matching Mother and Daughter Ankara
Names: Ofure Izoduwa Christabel
Born: 25/12/20 💕

Photo Credit: @etinisaofficial

