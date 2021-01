Refining your ability as an actor is a long process that doesn’t just happen in a day. Like most skills, it’s aided by natural talent, but that’s not enough. You need practice, sleep, meditate and become your character.

Nollywood star, Shalewa Ashafa (Ndani TV’s “Phases“, “Life As It Is” as well as Africa Magic’s “Riona” and “Ajoche“) shares tips to improve your acting skills.

Watch the video below: