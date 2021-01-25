Connect with us

BN TV

Trikytee details His #BBNaija Experience in New Vlog "Triky Uncut" | Catch the First Three Episodes

BN TV

See how Olympian Simone Biles is Channeling her Resilience to Create & Drive Change

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Learn How to Hone Your Skills As an Actor with these Shalewa Ashafa-Approved Tips

BN TV

This Spicy Coconut Curry Recipe from "The Kitchen Muse" Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

BN TV Nollywood

Now you can Watch Mercy Aigbe's Surprise Birthday Party on BN TV

BN TV Music

From New Music "The Don" to Forthcoming EP "Something Else", Mr Eazi has some Major Announcements

BN TV

M.I. Abaga is all about Creativity on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Go Behind the Scenes of Bankulli & Not3s' “Foreign” Video with Tolani Baj

BN TV Music

Weird MC talks Taking a Break from Music & her Return on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV

Kickstart Your Week with this Delicious Baked Egg Recipe from Sisi Yemmie

BN TV

Trikytee details His #BBNaija Experience in New Vlog “Triky Uncut” | Catch the First Three Episodes

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate Trikytee has premiered the first three episodes of his new vlog “Triky Uncut” and it’s as real as can be.

On “Triky Uncut”, Trikytee answers all the questions he has received from fans concerning his experience in the BBNaija house, from his audition process to life after the reality show, his relationship with fellow ex-housemates and many other interesting topics.

In the first episode, Trikytee shared his BBNaija audition process and all that it took to get into the house.

For everyone asking me how to go for Big Brother Naija, in this video i share my crazy audition experience and trust me it was really crazy, have fun and do not forget to like, subcribe and share.

Watch episode 1:

In episode 2 of “Triky Uncut”, Trikytee talked about life after Big Brother Naija, the up’s and down’s, the good and bad.

In the 3rd and latest episode, Trikytee delves into his relationship with fellow BBNaija 2020 ex-housemates.

So today I answer the long over asked question, which house mates are you still cool with?

Watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dika Ofoma: Anthonieta Kalunta on Becoming “The Milkmaid”

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience

The Human Life is a Balloon

BN Book Review: Bolatito by Seyi Amao | Review by The BookLady NG

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person
Advertisement
css.php