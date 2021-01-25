Trikytee details His #BBNaija Experience in New Vlog “Triky Uncut” | Catch the First Three Episodes

Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate Trikytee has premiered the first three episodes of his new vlog “Triky Uncut” and it’s as real as can be.

On “Triky Uncut”, Trikytee answers all the questions he has received from fans concerning his experience in the BBNaija house, from his audition process to life after the reality show, his relationship with fellow ex-housemates and many other interesting topics.

In the first episode, Trikytee shared his BBNaija audition process and all that it took to get into the house.

For everyone asking me how to go for Big Brother Naija, in this video i share my crazy audition experience and trust me it was really crazy, have fun and do not forget to like, subcribe and share.

Watch episode 1:

In episode 2 of “Triky Uncut”, Trikytee talked about life after Big Brother Naija, the up’s and down’s, the good and bad.

In the 3rd and latest episode, Trikytee delves into his relationship with fellow BBNaija 2020 ex-housemates.

So today I answer the long over asked question, which house mates are you still cool with?

Watch the new episode below: