Connect with us

BN TV

See how Olympian Simone Biles is Channeling her Resilience to Create & Drive Change

BN TV

Trikytee details His #BBNaija Experience in New Vlog "Triky Uncut" | Catch the First Three Episodes

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Learn How to Hone Your Skills As an Actor with these Shalewa Ashafa-Approved Tips

BN TV

This Spicy Coconut Curry Recipe from "The Kitchen Muse" Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

BN TV Nollywood

Now you can Watch Mercy Aigbe's Surprise Birthday Party on BN TV

BN TV Music

From New Music "The Don" to Forthcoming EP "Something Else", Mr Eazi has some Major Announcements

BN TV

M.I. Abaga is all about Creativity on this Episode of "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Go Behind the Scenes of Bankulli & Not3s' “Foreign” Video with Tolani Baj

BN TV Music

Weird MC talks Taking a Break from Music & her Return on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV

Kickstart Your Week with this Delicious Baked Egg Recipe from Sisi Yemmie

BN TV

See how Olympian Simone Biles is Channeling her Resilience to Create & Drive Change

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Olympian, Simone Biles joined the 2020 Forbes Power Women’s Summit to discuss her road to success and how she’s channeling her resilience to create and drive change.

Simone Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medal winner and a 10-time world championship gold medal winner, making her one of the most decorated U.S. women’s gymnasts ever and an instant sensation. She has endorsement deals with Nike, Kellogg’s, Hershey’s and even has her own line of gymnastic equipment.

The 23-year-old has also faced incredible setbacks; she’s a survivor of child molestation by now-imprisoned former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar and grew up in foster care. Striving to be a champion—of the mind and the mat—Biles has dedicated herself to therapy and practising self-care. She says,

Typically, my audience is a little bit younger. It usually ranges from about 5 years old till my age, 23 and older. But most of my audience is very young so I don’t want to kind of bombard their social media or news stations or whatever with things that aren’t typically talked about in the gym world. But then I found out you know what? I am a young adult and I can speak up for what I believe in. And if I can be a voice for the voiceless, then that’s what I need to do because this year has been very eye-opening, so I think we’re all blessed to have the platforms that we do so we can speak up on what needs to happen, what needs to be better. Yes, at the end of the day, we’re an athlete, but then, we’re also a human being and we see the news just like you guys so why can’t we speak on it? We’re not professional activists or anything like that, but we have a sense of what is right and wrong in the world and we’re allowed to express that. That’s why we have freedom of speech.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dika Ofoma: Anthonieta Kalunta on Becoming “The Milkmaid”

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience

The Human Life is a Balloon

BN Book Review: Bolatito by Seyi Amao | Review by The BookLady NG

Michael Nwah: Pass the Mic to your Inner Hype-Person
Advertisement
css.php