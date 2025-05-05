Simone Biles Kept It Cool, Chic and Thoughtful in Purple | See Photos

We’re starting the week on a stylish note, taking inspiration from Simone Biles’ purple look at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. The Olympic star stepped out in a mini purple dress that ticked all the right boxes—pastel tones, eye-catching details, and a bold silhouette, just as the Derby dress code suggests.

The dress was structured and playful, covered in clear, sparkling stones that added just the right amount of sparkle. She topped it off with a matching wide-brimmed hat in soft lavender. Her hair fell in loose waves around her face, soft and effortless.

Simone kept the rest of her look simple and elegant, she opted for a wristwatch, silver strappy heels, and of course, her silver wedding bands. But one detail we couldn’t help but notice is the dainty necklace with the name “OWENS” on it. Such a sweet and personal touch. Isn’t that just lovely?

See the full look below.