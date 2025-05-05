Connect with us

Simone Biles Kept It Cool, Chic and Thoughtful in Purple | See Photos

Red, Bold Black & Golden Glam | Nancy Isime Gave Us Everything at the 17th Headies

Wizkid in Luxe Streetwear & Olamide in a Bow Tie | See All the Looks from the "Kai" Video

Derin Fabikun Ushers in a New Era With a Debut Collection Rooted in Reinvention

This Blue Look on Veekee James & Femi Atere Is Giving Culture, Love & Style!

Jemima Osunde Just Gave Us Two Birthday Looks You’ll Want to Save

This Veekee James Look Is Giving CEO Energy

Osas Ighodaro Channels Elegance and Edge in Deep Plum & Black

Glamour And Flamboyance: What It Means To Be A Nigerian Wedding Guest

Annie Macaulay Came Through in Green Glam for the 17th Headies Awards

Simone Biles chose an embellished lilac dress and wide-brimmed hat for the Kentucky Derby, with a personal detail at the centre of it all—a necklace that read “Owens.”
We’re starting the week on a stylish note, taking inspiration from Simone Biles’ purple look at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend. The Olympic star stepped out in a mini purple dress that ticked all the right boxes—pastel tones, eye-catching details, and a bold silhouette, just as the Derby dress code suggests.

The dress was structured and playful, covered in clear, sparkling stones that added just the right amount of sparkle. She topped it off with a matching wide-brimmed hat in soft lavender. Her hair fell in loose waves around her face, soft and effortless.

Simone kept the rest of her look simple and elegant, she opted for a wristwatch, silver strappy heels, and of course, her silver wedding bands. But one detail we couldn’t help but notice is the dainty necklace with the name “OWENS” on it. Such a sweet and personal touch. Isn’t that just lovely?

