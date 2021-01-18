Meet Etinosa’s daughter Ofure Izoduwa as they cover La Mode Magazine’s January Issue

Motherhood is a beautiful thing, and it’s something that should be celebrated not just today, but all days.

To celebrate the beautiful journey, Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia graces the cover of La Mode Magazine’s January 2020 issue with her newborn daughter, Ofure Izoduwa Christabel.

In the new issue, we get to see more photos of the beautiful bundle of joy as Etionosa also gives a lowdown of the birth of her daughter, while also dealing with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Credit:

@etinosaofficial

Photography: @orpheusohms

Assist Photographer: @kelvin_d_gemineye

Makeup @_officialonyx

Hair @jiroshair

Graphics: @benzikmedia

Publisher:@sandraodige

To read the full feature, visit www.lamodespot.com