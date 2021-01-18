Omawumi’s Hubby Tosin Yussuf is Thankful for Life & Love as he Celebrates his Birthday

Music Sensation Omawumi‘s husband Tosin Yussuf celebrated his birthday on Sunday and he says he’s “simply thankful for life and love” as he shared photos of himself cutting his birthday cake with his lovely family.

Omawumi took to social media to shower birthday wishes on her husband saying, “Happy Birthday to my Boyfriend, Baby daddy and Husband… We are so blessed to have you in our lives, you are an amazing dad to our kids and you come be my number 1 aproko partner join😂 God bless you for me, God will move you from glory to glory, grant you long life, good health, peace and happiness…Amen! And trust that I will be here to frustrate the Sh*t out of you forever!!! I love you Tosbabe aka Baba Kamillah @d_seventeenth.”

Waje also shared a post on Instagram where she wished the love of her BFF’s life a happy birthday. “My dearest brother @d_seventeenth, when I look at this picture the song that comes to my mind is “God is good, he has done me well………” this particular birthday is special because, after all the chaos of 2020, you are here, still thriving, still walking in Gods blessings. Happy birthday to you Tosin. Love you bro Cc @omawonder,” the singer wrote.

Photo Credit: @d_seventeenth