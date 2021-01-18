Connect with us

Music Scoop

Omawumi's Hubby Tosin Yussuf is Thankful for Life & Love as he Celebrates his Birthday

BN TV Music

Omah Lay talks Moving to Lagos, Rising during the Pandemic & his Uganda Experience on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Music

Go on a Journey into the Iconic World of Laycon with Exclusive Scenes & Deep Conversations in this New Vlog

Music

New Video: Eedris Abdulkareem feat. Myke Pam - Charlie Be Careful

BN TV Inspired Music

Johnny Drille's Tips on "How to Write Songs"

BN TV Inspired Music

Ever Wondered How Cuppy’s Career as a DJ Influenced her Music Journey? Find Out on BN TV

Music

Watch Babanee, C blvck & Martinsfeelz in the Video for Funke Akindele-Bello's "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Official Soundtrack

Music

New Music: Kusher Snazzy - Conga

Music

Dunsin Oyekan drops New Album "The Gospel of the Kingdom" + Music Video for "Yah"

BN TV Music

New Video: Joeboy - Lonely

Music

Omawumi’s Hubby Tosin Yussuf is Thankful for Life & Love as he Celebrates his Birthday

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Music Sensation Omawumi‘s husband Tosin Yussuf celebrated his birthday on Sunday and he says he’s “simply thankful for life and love” as he shared photos of himself cutting his birthday cake with his lovely family.

Omawumi took to social media to shower birthday wishes on her husband saying, “Happy Birthday to my Boyfriend, Baby daddy and Husband… We are so blessed to have you in our lives, you are an amazing dad to our kids and you come be my number 1 aproko partner join😂 God bless you for me, God will move you from glory to glory, grant you long life, good health, peace and happiness…Amen! And trust that I will be here to frustrate the Sh*t out of you forever!!! I love you Tosbabe aka Baba Kamillah @d_seventeenth.”

Waje also shared a post on Instagram where she wished the love of her BFF’s life a happy birthday. “My dearest brother @d_seventeenth, when I look at this picture the song that comes to my mind is “God is good, he has done me well………” this particular birthday is special because, after all the chaos of 2020, you are here, still thriving, still walking in Gods blessings. Happy birthday to you Tosin. Love you bro Cc @omawonder,” the singer wrote.

Photo Credit: @d_seventeenth

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Prose: Nwanyi Oma by Uzezi Agboge

#BNShareYourHustle: Give Your Taste Buds a Treat with Super Yummy Meals from The Ritz Gastronaut

Mfonobong Inyang: Democratic Leadership Lessons Africans Can Learn from Bobi Wine

Obianuju Ndaguba: Did you Start this Year with Zero Motivation? Get your Groove Back With these Tips

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php