Joke Silva recounts Her Experience as she discusses Adoption & its Changing Narrative on this Episode of Funmi Iyanda’s “Public Eye”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

In this episode of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda sits with veteran Nollywood star Joke Silva as she relates finding out she was adopted and how that affected her, Olaore Agnes who explains the step-by-step procedure for adopting a child in Lagos State and Olakitan Osuntokun who explores the changing narrative around adoption.

Joke Silva found out she was adopted at about 11 years old and she had this to say about it:

Well, it’s something that one is just getting to the point where one is sharing it in the public arena. It’s something that I found out when I was much younger because mine was a secret adoption. When I mean secret, it was legal, it was through the red cross and all that, but it was not something that my parents discussed. So my aunt wanted me to travel with her to Kenya and my mother was not around. So she said, “do you know where your passport is?” I said yes, I know where mum keeps all the important documents. And I go to open this important suitcase that has all the important documents, find my passport, but also find my adoption certificate and it was like… I beg your pardon?

The actress explains further how the situation was handled. Find out in the new episode below:

