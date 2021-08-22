Connect with us

Deborah & Nosa Rex Celebrate Wedding Anniversary – “6 Years Down & Forever To Go”

Published

1 min ago

 on

Congratulations are in order!

Actor and brand influencer, Nosa Rex and his beautiful wifey Deborah are taking us down memory lane as they celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary together.

Nosa showered sweet words of love and appreciation on his “world best”, in an Instagram post with photos of himself and Deborah looking absolutely stunning.

Happy wedding Anniversary to us. 6years down and forever to go 🙏👇 @nma_kocha my world best ❤️
Thank you for loving me. Thank you for accepting all my rubbish. Thank you for staying with me
Thank you for giving me beautiful children. Thank you for making me a better man.
Thank you for not putting pressure on me when things were rough. Thank you for believing in my dreams
Thank you for believing in my craft. Thank you for supporting my career
I can go on and on hellooooo 😜 I pray God will bless our union forever 🙏

“She believed in my dreams and supported me from day 1. Thank you baby @nma_kocha … Happy Wedding Anniversary to us,” Nosa captioned another set of throwback photos on Instagram.

Nosa’s pretty wife Deborah also shared posts on Instagram to appreciate her husband:

It’s been refreshing and new every morning with you.. 6 years of this ride has been everything with no regrets … I can’t ask for a better man.
Thank you for the unconditional support and love. You are the best husband and the best father to my kids. We signed up for forever so let’s go get it baby❤️❤️
I LOVE YOU @babarex0 Happy Anniversary to us 😍😍😍

Photo Credit: @babarex

