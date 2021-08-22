It’s been 12 Wonderful Years for Walter & Esther Anga – Happy Anniversary!

Nollywood actor Walter Anga and his wife Esther are celebrating twelve years together with both new and throwback photos of their beautiful family.

Walter and Esther got married in 2009 and their union has been blessed with four adorable children.

Captioning the photos, Walter wrote, “12 wonderful years together seems like 12days because you made sure every moment was a memorable experience…You are truly a beautiful gift to me and I will always appreciate you @tyresetroy 🍀🌴🌿🪴💚💚💚”

Esther also posted photos on her Instagram page saying:

12 AMAZING YEARS MY MOET💚💚💚 @walteranga .. BLESSED WITH 4 ADORABLE KIDS🤍.. STILL FEELS LIKE YESTERDAY🥂. I HONESTLY CANNOT COUNT MY BLESSINGS, IT IS REALLY SURPRISING WHAT THE LORD HAS AND IS DOING 🙏🏻.. MORE THAN WORDS BABY🤍, THIS YOU ALREADY KNOW @walteranga …

Photo Credit: @walteranga