Sandra Ikeji Samuel & Hubby Arinze welcome Baby Number 2

Event planner and sister to Linda & Laura Ikeji, Sandra Ikeji tied the knot with her husband, Arinze, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The pair, who married in January 2020, received their first child, a son, in the same year. Sandra announced the birth of their second child on her Instagram page this morning accompanied by photos. She wrote, ”We are super excited, the Lord has made everything beautiful. #motheroftwo.”