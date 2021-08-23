Connect with us

Sandra Ikeji Samuel & Hubby Arinze welcome Baby Number 2

"How Exactly is this Okay?" - Dorathy Bachor Asks after Experience with EFCC Officials

Sola Sobowale & Kemi Adetiba talk "King of Boys: Return of the King" as they cover Guardian Life Magazine

He's Here! Khafi & Gedoni Welcome A Baby Boy

Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Her Story of Love, "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" & 2020 on "#WithChude"

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Catch All the Fun from Saturday Night's 'Bright House Party'

New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation

First Look at Tobi Bakre & Anu Oladosu’s Traditional Wedding | #AnTo21

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Have a Surprise Coming Next Week

Sandra Ikeji Samuel & Hubby Arinze welcome Baby Number 2

Event planner and sister to Linda & Laura IkejiSandra Ikeji tied the knot with her husband, Arinze, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The pair, who married in January 2020, received their first child, a son, in the same year. Sandra announced the birth of their second child on her Instagram page this morning accompanied by photos. She wrote, ”We are super excited, the Lord has made everything beautiful. #motheroftwo.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandra Ikeji Samuel (@sandraikeji)

