Sandra Ikeji actually Breaks the Guinness World Record with her White Wedding

Temi Otedola is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan's "Citation"

Toolz is Celebrating a Decade as an OAP!

Basketmouth's "The Lords Of The Ribs" Enugu Edition was Lit! Get the Scoop

Volkswagen is Saying a Final Goodbye to the Beetle Car with this Iconic Animation | WATCH

Frank Ocean is the New Face of Prada

Beyoncé is Set to Launch Her Ivy Park Collection | Watch the Teaser

Toke Makinwa is Giving Us Some Major Yummy Barbie Vibes 💖

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

Justin Bieber is Opening Up on his Battle with Lyme Disease

Sandra Ikeji actually Breaks the Guinness World Record with her White Wedding

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

When the wedding planner decides to get married, we can expect nothing less than spectacular, and that is exactly what Sandra Ikeji‘s white wedding turned out to be.

She said she’d do it, and she actually did it!

Sandra Ikeji wanted a record breaking wedding and she got just that today as she tied the knot with her beau, Arinze, with 200 bridesmaids on her bridal train.

Sandra and her husband who earlier had a lavish traditional wedding, got married today at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, and they were surrounded by 200 stunningly beautiful bridesmaids who comprised of friends, family members and models signed on to her agency.

Last year, the bride announced that she was attempting to break a Guinness world record of the “most bridesmaids to one bride’’.

The current record holder is an American, Tina Ackles, who had 168 bridesmaids at her wedding.

Photo Credit: @lauraikeji

BellaNaija.com

