Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Temi Otedola is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation”

Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOneTV Movies! WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Seun Akindele, Taiwo Ojelade, Kehinde Ojelade in ”Double Trouble"

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

It's Bonding Time for TBoss' Mom & her Adorable Daughter 

Movies & TV Nollywood

We are Seriously Crushing on Ramsey Nouah 😍

Movies & TV

The Brazil Supreme Court Rules in Support of Netflix Comedy Depicting a Gay Jesus

Movies & TV

Inkblot Productions Unveils Official Teaser for 12th Film “Who’s The Boss” | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Cee-C is Gorgeous as she Makes A Grand Comeback on Instagram

Movies & TV Scoop

Former Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" Character sues Producers for $40 Million

BN TV Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!

Movies & TV

Temi Otedola is Making Her Acting Debut in Kunle Afolayan’s “Citation”

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Outstanding actor and producer Kunle Afolayan is getting set to release a new project titled “Citation”, which will hit cinemas across the world later this year.

One of the new talents that will grace the forthcoming film is fashion and travel blogger Temi Otedola.

Temi shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside photos from the press conference. She wrote:

Words cannot express how excited I am to finally announce that I will be starring in ‘Citation’, legendary filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s next feature film. Humbled to be shooting alongside legends of film in my on-screen debut. #Citation

Temi will be starring in the movie alongside Haitian-born Hollywood actor, Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba and Gabriel Afolayan among others.

“Citation,” written by Tunde Babalola, is about a university drama surrounding a female postgraduate student who has to find a way of dealing with the awkward situation of sexual harassment from a popular male lecturer.

It will be shot in Nigeria, Senegal and Cape Verde.

Check out photos from the press conference below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php