Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOneTV Movies! WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Seun Akindele, Taiwo Ojelade, Kehinde Ojelade in ”Double Trouble"

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

It's Bonding Time for TBoss' Mom & her Adorable Daughter 

Movies & TV Nollywood

We are Seriously Crushing on Ramsey Nouah 😍

Movies & TV

The Brazil Supreme Court Rules in Support of Netflix Comedy Depicting a Gay Jesus

Movies & TV

Inkblot Productions Unveils Official Teaser for 12th Film “Who’s The Boss” | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Judge Orders Netflix to Take Down Comedy Special Depicting a Gay Jesus

Movies & TV

#BBNaija's Cee-C is Gorgeous as she Makes A Grand Comeback on Instagram

Movies & TV Scoop

Former Stripper Who Inspired Jennifer Lopez's "Hustlers" Character sues Producers for $40 Million

BN TV Movies & TV

Abimbola Craig is Welcoming us Into the New Year & She Promises to Not Hold Back!

Events Movies & TV

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence are BFF Goals at "Bad Boys For Life" Berlin Premiere

Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature is Starting the Year with SceneOneTV Movies! WATCH Funke Akindele Bello, Seun Akindele, Taiwo Ojelade, Kehinde Ojelade in ”Double Trouble”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is starting year 2020 with a bang, after we successfully delivered loads of entertaining movies since 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, short films, serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***
To begin the year, We’ll be showing a couple of movies from Funke Akindele Bello‘s SceneOne TV and today’s movie is titled “Double Trouble“.

The movie stars, Funke Akindele Bello, Yewande Adekoya, Seun Akindele, Taiwo Ojelade, Kehinde Ojelade, Rafiu Balogun, Wale Akorede, Kayode Babatope, Lawal Aramide.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jeremiah Ajayi: The Story of My 2019 Achievements

#BNShareYourHustle: Toosh Events is Here to Create Beautiful & Unforgettable Memories For You

The Mechanics of Yenagoa: BN Contributor Micheal Afenfia has a New Book on the Way!

Amina Alabi: Dear Son, It is Okay to Show Vulnerability & Emotion

Jean Clare Igwegbe: Don’t Forget to Enjoy the Journey

Advertisement
css.php