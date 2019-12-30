Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#Thesbond! The Ikejis were Glamorous at Sandra Ikeji & Arinze's Traditional Wedding

Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Stars Turn Up for Uche Jombo's 40th Birthday Bash & We Have All the Scoop

Scoop Sweet Spot

Meet Stephanie Coker & Olumide Aderinokun’s Biggest Blessing - Ariella Iremide

Scoop

Ludacris is Passionate in his Celebration of the Year of Return in Ghana

Movies & TV Scoop

Celebrities Turn Up for Olakunle Churchill's Birthday

Scoop

Police Officer Who Shot a Man Returning From Wizkid’s Starboy Fest is Facing Murder Charges | Here’s the Scoop

Scoop

Here’s how the Kardashian-Jenner Clan glammed up for Christmas Eve

Scoop

#BBNaija’s Alex, Cee-C, Khloe & Anto Leave Nina in Awe as They Attend Her Store Opening

BN TV Music Scoop

Drake Gets a Lot Off His Chest in This Tell-All Interview with Elliott Wilson & Brian "B-Dot" Miller on Rap Radar | WATCH

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

#Beautyand9ice! Here’s Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Court Wedding

Scoop

#Thesbond! The Ikejis were Glamorous at Sandra Ikeji & Arinze’s Traditional Wedding

BellaNaija.com

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Event planner and sister to Linda & Laura IkejiSandra Ikeji tied the knot with her husband, Arinze, on Saturday at her hometown in Nkwerre, Imo State.

Sandra Ikeji got engaged to her man back in 2018. If you missed the #thesbond pre-wedding shoot, catch up here.

The family of the bride, the Ikejis, came representing at the traditional wedding, and the event was also graced by friends and loved ones.

Check out the photos and videos from the event.

Bride

Groom

Bride and Groom

 

The Ikeji’s

Photo Credit: sandraikeji | lypixphotography | #thesbond

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Cabo Verde Airlines launches Flights to Beautiful Visa-Free Cape Verde

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Chibuzo Opara of DrugStoc is the Entrepreneur Dealing with the Scourge of Fake Drugs in Africa

Omolola Olorunnisola: Give Your Children the Perfect Gift… Investments!

2020 is Finally Right Around the Corner… Join Us As We Recount Nigeria’s Achievements in the Last Decade

Chisom Winifred: Personnel Management Training Should Be Mandatory for all SMEs

#BN2019Epilogues: For Sholz, 2019 was a Year of Favours & an Expanded Network

Advertisement
css.php