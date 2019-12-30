Thesbond! The Ikejis were Glamorous at Sandra Ikeji & Arinze’s Traditional Wedding

Event planner and sister to Linda & Laura Ikeji, Sandra Ikeji tied the knot with her husband, Arinze, on Saturday at her hometown in Nkwerre, Imo State.

Sandra Ikeji got engaged to her man back in 2018. If you missed the #thesbond pre-wedding shoot, catch up here.

The family of the bride, the Ikejis, came representing at the traditional wedding, and the event was also graced by friends and loved ones.

Check out the photos and videos from the event.

Bride

Groom

Bride and Groom

The Ikeji’s

Photo Credit: sandraikeji | lypixphotography | #thesbond