Sandra Ikeji is Engaged

Another Ikeji sister is off the singles market. Laura Ikeji just confirmed that her sister, Sandra Ikeji just said YES to her man.

The brand influencer shared the big news alongside photos from the engagement on her Instagram page with the caption: Haaaaaaaa see who just got ENGAGED mama!!! @sandraikeji my sister is off the market!!!!! Another ikeji wedding this year!!!! Congrats Sandra

Linda Ikeji also confirmed the engagement with videos from the engagement.

She shared on Instagram: Aww, see who just got engaged. The most amazing human being you will ever meet. My baby sis and event planner extraordinaire @sandraikeji is getting married. So happy for you!

Check out videos:

Sandra has also confirmed the news:

Planning my own wedding Yo😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Sandra Ikeji (@sandraikeji) on Jul 30, 2018 at 2:06pm PDT

Photo Credit: @officiallindaikeji