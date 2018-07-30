Sandra Ikeji is Engaged

Another Ikeji sister is off the singles market. Laura Ikeji just confirmed that her sister, Sandra Ikeji just said YES to her man.
The brand influencer shared the big news alongside photos from the engagement on her Instagram page with the caption: Haaaaaaaa see who just got ENGAGED mama!!! @sandraikeji my sister is off the market!!!!! Another ikeji wedding this year!!!! Congrats Sandra
Linda Ikeji also confirmed the engagement with videos from the engagement.
She shared on Instagram: Aww, see who just got engaged. The most amazing human being you will ever meet. My baby sis and event planner extraordinaire @sandraikeji is getting married. So happy for you!
Check out videos:
Sandra has also confirmed the news:
Photo Credit: @officiallindaikeji
“Probably” the most level headed of them all. I am happy for her, seems like she’s been waiting for this to happen, I like people getting what they want/need in the long run. Congrats Sandra you seem nice.
Congrats. Still funny how Linda is almost due but we still don’t know her Finance/baby daddy/husband