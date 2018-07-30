“Big Bag Alert”! Wizkid Signs Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

Nigeria’s very own star boy Wizkid teased us via his twitter page yesterday saying: ‘Big announcement in 24 hours’.

Big announcement in 24hours 🔥🔥🔥🌍🌍🌍$ — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 29, 2018

And now the wait is finally over! Wizkid has announced via both his Twitter and Instagram page that he is now officially with vodka brand Ciroc:

New Deal Alert! Officially with CIROC!!! Lets get it!! Big bag alert! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅🦅 #DrinkResponsibly!! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 30, 2018

On Instagram he shared a video saying ‘ Ciroc boy officially…. Don’t do drugs do Ciroc..’

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo