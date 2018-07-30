“Big Bag Alert”! Wizkid Signs Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

Nigeria’s very own star boy Wizkid teased us via his twitter page yesterday saying: ‘Big announcement in 24 hours’.
Big announcement in 24hours 🔥🔥🔥🌍🌍🌍$
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 29, 2018
And now the wait is finally over! Wizkid has announced via both his Twitter and Instagram page that he is now officially with vodka brand Ciroc:
New Deal Alert! Officially with CIROC!!! Lets get it!! Big bag alert! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅🦅 #DrinkResponsibly!!
— Wizkid (@wizkidayo) July 30, 2018
On Instagram he shared a video saying ‘ Ciroc boy officially…. Don’t do drugs do Ciroc..’
Photo Credit: @wizkidayo
Wizzy…er…dude, Ciroc (alcohol) is a drug!
More wins 💯 💯
Naija celeb will bring a stupid angle to this endorsement now…. Diddy has been doing a fantastic job of being simple with influencing others, now this one can’t see the difference between drugs and alcohol
I will follow back oo
more success to come, I pray