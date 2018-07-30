BellaNaija

“Big Bag Alert”! Wizkid Signs Endorsement Deal With Ciroc

30.07.2018

Nigeria’s very own star boy Wizkid teased us via his twitter page yesterday saying: ‘Big announcement in 24 hours’.

And now the wait is finally over! Wizkid has announced via both his Twitter and Instagram page that he is now officially with vodka brand Ciroc:

On Instagram he shared a video saying ‘ Ciroc boy officially…. Don’t do drugs do Ciroc..’

Photo Credit: @wizkidayo

5 Comments on “Big Bag Alert”! Wizkid Signs Endorsement Deal With Ciroc
  • Dayo July 30, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Wizzy…er…dude, Ciroc (alcohol) is a drug!

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Wizkid and Davido New Songs July 31, 2018 at 1:41 am

    More wins 💯 💯

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Miji July 31, 2018 at 4:17 am

    Naija celeb will bring a stupid angle to this endorsement now…. Diddy has been doing a fantastic job of being simple with influencing others, now this one can’t see the difference between drugs and alcohol

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Imsta July 31, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    I will follow back oo

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tolani July 31, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    more success to come, I pray

    Love this! 3 Reply
