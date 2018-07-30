Participating in the #InMyFeelings Challenge Could Land you in Jail in Egypt

Egypt has joined a handful of countries that have taken steps to discourage their citizens from participating in the #InMyFeelings Challenge.

Abu Dhabi recently issued warrants for the arrest of three social media influencers who participated in the challenge and Spain released a video showing how dangerous some of the videos are.

The dance challenge started by comedian Shiggy and inspired by Drake’s song ‘In My Feelings‘ off his Scorpion album quickly escalated from just simply dancing, to people jumping out of cars to and dancing beside the moving vehicle.

Ahram Online is reporting that participating in the dance challenge in Egypt could land you in jail.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry says that while it’s fine to do the dance for fun, obstructing traffic could draw a fine of up to 3,000 pounds ($167) and a year in prison. If the dance results in injury or death, the case could be referred to prosecutors.

Egyptian actress Dina El-Sherbiny and footballer Essam El-Hadary are some of those who have participated in the challenge.