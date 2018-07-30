Skepta reveals he’s expecting a Child

UK Grime artist Skepta, real name Joseph Adenuga, revealed that he’s expecting a child on his Instagram.
He shared a photo of an ultrasound with its title: Baby Adenuga.
Skepta captioned the photo with a rose emoji.
Congratulations!
30.07.2018 at By BellaNaija.com 2 Comments
hmmm..with Naomi???
There is no way Naomi would allow such a reveal. I think the bout to become an uncle.