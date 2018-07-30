BellaNaija

Skepta reveals he’s expecting a Child

30.07.2018

UK Grime artist Skepta, real name Joseph Adenuga, revealed that he’s expecting a child on his Instagram.

He shared a photo of an ultrasound with its title: Baby Adenuga.

Skepta captioned the photo with a rose emoji.

🌹

Congratulations!

2 Comments on Skepta reveals he's expecting a Child
  jah rule July 30, 2018 at 8:07 pm

    hmmm..with Naomi???

    Love this! 21
    AmericanWonder July 31, 2018 at 12:58 pm

      There is no way Naomi would allow such a reveal. I think the bout to become an uncle.

      Love this! 1
