BBNaija’s Nina graduates from Imo State University

Who can forget that feeling of being rid of school and lecturers and impromptu tests and classes and exams? Especially exams.

2018 Big Brother Naija finalist Nina is excited after finishing from the Imo State University (IMSU).

Nina shared the news on her Instagram, writing:

4 years ,62 courses ,8 semesters

Finally it’s over…

I remember 4 years ago when I got admission

Always running for lectures chai

No more lectures

No more assignments

No more impromptu Saturday test

Mama I made it

To you Lord who made this possible

I will praise you forever

You are merciful

You are my Jehova overdo

You are my unchangable changer

I can’t stop loving you

To my parents,thanks for always standing by me

I love you forever

Finally a BA holder…osheyyyyyy

Congratulations to her!

See photos from her final day as a student

Photo Credit: nina_ivy_