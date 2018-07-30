BBNaija’s Nina graduates from Imo State University

Who can forget that feeling of being rid of school and lecturers and impromptu tests and classes and exams? Especially exams.
2018 Big Brother Naija finalist Nina is excited after finishing from the Imo State University (IMSU).
Nina shared the news on her Instagram, writing:
4 years ,62 courses ,8 semesters
Finally it’s over…
I remember 4 years ago when I got admission
Always running for lectures chai
No more lectures
No more assignments
No more impromptu Saturday test
Mama I made it
To you Lord who made this possible
I will praise you forever
You are merciful
You are my Jehova overdo
You are my unchangable changer
I can’t stop loving you
To my parents,thanks for always standing by me
I love you forever
Finally a BA holder…osheyyyyyy
Congratulations to her!
Photo Credit: nina_ivy_
Nigerian education system is super flawed…Geez. Imagine a girl that was absent from school for almost a whole semester has graduated. Chisos!!!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂’Chisos’ got me.
MY THOUGHTS EXACTLY
Very flawed. Even if she was in school the entire semester, still flawed. Not much is taught in the classrooms anyway, Most Nig professors read out of their plagiarized texts or dictate some notes. Some exchange money for grades. Nobody really cares.
Not quite. She could have taken a leave of absence. As long as she communicates with her advisors and professors, she’s fine.
Make them just scrap higher education for naija. What nonsense???? We just dey decieve ourselves say we dey go university producing graduates that can’t even construct a good sentence. Nina was in BBN house for 3 months, stays in school for less than 2 weeks and is now a Graduate. Kai, smh for my country…e go better
Nina,…. Studied English and Literature? OK oooo
@How, it does not matter what she studied but what she actually learnt.
Education has value in of itself and not just as job-training (an area btw that these ‘universities’ have failed most Nigerian students, who quite often tend to be as poorly trained as could be). An educated mind (in the classroom and outside) has truly unlimited potential, and is frankly the best legacy that our families and the society can bequeath. Kudos to her and hers. She now has a solid building block (and I am not referring to just the degree/certificate) and what she builds onto the foundation is entirely up to her. CONGRATULATIONS and GOOD LUCK!
@therealist It’s because her spoken English is atrocious. She speaks like she learnt English just last year, no fluency and poor structure so a degree in English lang&lit should raise questions on the standard of education.
Congratulations Nina
Thank u Eji…. just wish her congratulations and move on
Why?
How did she graduate so soon, after being absent from school for at least three months?
Was school in session for those three months?
Congratulations!!!
congratulation Nina…..the hate and envy is too much……Nina is only 22 and has done great. please leave her alone
Congratulations Nina