I used to work as a bus Conductor – Jude Okoye shares #MondayMotivation Story

Former Manager and brother of defunct singing duo P-Square, Jude Okoye, has shared a personal story of his arrival in Lagos.

Writing on his Instagram, Jude shared that he stayed under the Ijora Bridge for 4 days after his arrival.

He had to work as a conductor, plying the Ijora-Jibowu route.

DID YOU KNOW….? My first 4 nights in Lagos in 1995 was spent under ijora bridge stranded cos of music hustle. Had to do conductor work route ijora – jibowu everyday to survive. #mondaymotivation

Photo Credit: judeengees