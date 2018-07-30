BellaNaija

I used to work as a bus Conductor – Jude Okoye shares #MondayMotivation Story

30.07.2018 at By 2 Comments

Former Manager and brother of defunct singing duo P-SquareJude Okoye, has shared a personal story of his arrival in Lagos.

Writing on his Instagram, Jude shared that he stayed under the Ijora Bridge for 4 days after his arrival.

He had to work as a conductor, plying the Ijora-Jibowu route.

DID YOU KNOW….? My first 4 nights in Lagos in 1995 was spent under ijora bridge stranded cos of music hustle. Had to do conductor work route ijora – jibowu everyday to survive. #mondaymotivation

Photo Credit: judeengees

  • nnenne July 31, 2018 at 5:51 am

    There’s something in that Igbo blood!
    Those who want to know, know.
    Yes. every human being likes good life and money but few struggle for it!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • tunmi July 31, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    Growing up I wanted to be a bus conductor. Money, numbers and travel 🙂

    Love this! 2 Reply
