Enter The Luxurious World of Destination Weddings With BN’s Osas at The Abu Dhabi Wedding Showcase!

Hello, BNers!

Osas Okonyon here and I come bearing sweet news. I will be going to the prestigious Abu Dhabi! Even sweeter news? I’ll be taking you along on this journey. That’s right! So what’s the plan? Stay with me.

The second edition of The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is set to take place in Abu Dhabi from the 13th-14th of October 2024, at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, on Saadiyat Island. And I will be speaking there. I will also be bringing all the highlights to you – from the luxury of the magnificent emirate to the opulent showcase. Abu Dhabi stands out as the perfect destination wedding spot and as you come along on this journey with me, you will see many reasons why.

Cheers!