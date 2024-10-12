Enter The Luxurious World of Destination Weddings With BN’s Osas at The Abu Dhabi Wedding Showcase!

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hello, BNers!

Osas Okonyon here and I come bearing sweet news. I will be going to the prestigious Abu Dhabi! Even sweeter news? I’ll be taking you along on this journey. That’s right! So what’s the plan? Stay with me.

The second edition of The Abu Dhabi Wedding Show is set to take place in Abu Dhabi from the 13th-14th of October 2024, at Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas, on Saadiyat Island. And I will be speaking there. I will also be bringing all the highlights to you – from the luxury of the magnificent emirate to the opulent showcase. Abu Dhabi stands out as the perfect destination wedding spot and as you come along on this journey with me, you will see many reasons why.

Follow my journey on @bellanaija and @bellanaijaweddings alongside these hashtags
#InAbuDhabi#ADWS  and #BNInAbuDhabi

Cheers!

Avatar photo

Osas Okonyon is a creative writer and content creator who enjoys spending time in her head than anywhere else. A media enthusiast and a multi-talented misfit. She thinks Bike racing is for legends and plans to make money doing what she loves, the rest of her life.

