Annie and Ankuri Found Love at the Gym! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

While the saying “opposites attract” may hold true in certain situations, Annie and Ankuri’s connection was forged through their similar interests—particularly their love for the gym.

The lovebirds met at the gym, and a shared frustration with the treadmill settings sparked a connection they never saw coming. Things quickly moved from a gym session to an amala date, and before they knew it, they had fallen head over heels in love. Now, they are serving up premium gorgeousness with their pre-wedding photos, and we can’t help but drool over them. We love how they brought their fun personalities into the shoot making it even more beautiful. They make such a cute couple, and their photos are sure to add warmth to your day.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Annie:

I was completely zoned in on my treadmill workout, headphones on, blocking out everything around me. Out of nowhere, this tall guy jumps onto the machine next to me. He flashed a friendly smile, which I found cute, and before I knew it, we were laughing over our shared frustration with the incline settings. Our light gym banter turned into something more, with plans for Amala and a post-workout smoothie that neither of us saw coming.

 

How we met
By the groom, Ankuri:

I had noticed her at the gym about a month before we even spoke. Her focus and dedication were hard to miss, though I couldn’t help but quietly laugh at her often incorrect form (her trainer wasn’t doing her any favors). Trust me, I know. On that day, we bonded over the annoying incline settings, and after a few shared laughs, I knew I had to ask for her number. From that moment on, we couldn’t stop talking. Our first Amala date felt like destiny. That brief spark of charm and laughter that first caught my attention turned into something I’d cherish for a lifetime. That’s where our magical journey truly began.

          

Credits

Bride @annieeoselu
Groom @mr_ankuri
Couple @mr_and_mrs_hash
Planner @25bloomevents_backup
Makeup @chiamsbeautybar
Hairstylist @ayinke_oge
Dress @_luxebybella
Photography @kayode.adeojo
Location @zenstudios.lagos
Gym outfit @berbiebeauty_
Black dress @_luxebybella
Casual outfit @nechedesigns
Agbada @finest0707

 

