A Romantic Adventure in Cancun! Enjoy Nneka & Nnamdi’s Destination Wedding Photos

We love a beautiful love story, even more so when we’ve got beautiful photos to gush alongside! Today, we’re grinning happily at Nneka & Nnamdi’s gorgeous destination wedding in Cancun.

After a sweet proposal in front of close family and friends, the sweethearts decided to tie the knot in style at a resort in Cancun with their closest people present to cheer them into forever. The views, gorgeousness, and obvious love and joy in the air are some of our favourite things about this wedding. Evidently, Nneka and Nnamdi said “I do” in style and they’ve invited us to take a peek into their world.

Enjoy their beautiful wedding photos and story below:

How we met

By the bride, Nneka:

In December 2023, during our Ikwu Aka ceremony, Nnamdi surprised me with a heartfelt proposal, presenting my dream engagement ring in front of our closest family and friends. It was an intimate moment I’ll always cherish. Just two weeks later, he treated me to a stunning engagement photoshoot in Nassau, Bahamas, themed “Love in Paradise.”

However, when we returned home in January 2024, my father’s health began to decline. This weighed heavily on us, and we felt an urgent desire to set a wedding date, hoping my father would be able to walk me down the aisle. On January 11th, we chose May 26, 2024, as our wedding date—just four months away!

As if planning a wedding in such a short timeframe wasn’t enough of a challenge, we decided to hold both our white and traditional ceremonies on the same day, effectively planning two weddings. We also opted for a destination wedding in Cancun, Mexico—a destination wedding is something I had always dreamed of! In those four months, we organized two ceremonies, an all-white party, and a welcome celebration at a resort we had never visited, collaborating with planners we had never met.

What started as an intimate gathering of about 50 guests unexpectedly grew to over 200, with loved ones travelling from London, Canada, Nigeria, and various parts of the United States to celebrate our union. We were truly overwhelmed by their support!

Tragically, my father could not walk me down the aisle; he passed away on March 7, 2024. As a proud daddy’s girl, this loss was devastating, and I found myself in tears on the morning of my wedding. Yet, I felt the beauty of that day reflected my father’s unwavering love and support. He had always done everything in his power to ensure my happiness, and I knew he was with me, continuing to do just that on my special day.

Also, check out some of their traditional wedding photos below:

Credits

Bride: @cocoabeanblack

Groom: @nnlie10

Makeup: @amakamara

Wedding Dress: @Walone

Reception Dress: @Walone

Groom Tuxedo: @house_of_ome

Groom’s Traditional attire: @house_of_ome

Photography: @archweddingstudio

Videography: @archweddingstudio

Planner: @dreamweddingsrivieramaya

Wedding location: @dreamsnatura

