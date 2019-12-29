Together Forever! Deinma & Collins’ Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

BellaNaija Weddings

Published

11 hours ago

 on

 

Today Deinma and Collins are the right serve of love and cuteness you need for the day. We simply love how beautiful their pre-wedding shoot captured by Jide Akinyemi Photography is. They started off giving us the very official look and then ended with the laid back look. We bet it was fun creating these beautiful memories.

Enjoy the #Code19 pre-wedding photos and catch up with more love stories and pre-wedding shoot here on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Credits

Photography: @jideakinyemiphotography
Videography: @lanreeshofilms
Makeup: @adammakenneth
Hair: @tobbiestouch
Planner: @marcusmith_events

