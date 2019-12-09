Sweet Spot
Here’s Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Traditional Engagement
Award-winning indigenous singer 9ice and his forever love, Olasunkanmi traditionally tied the knot and it was a gold and green rush. The couple were absolutely gorgeous in their gold outfit by Deola Sagoe. The couple were joined by their family and friends in celebration of their union.
Yasss! Bring on the glow 💛 #Beautyand9ice
Credits
Bride: @lavishbymichelleevents
Groom: @9iceofficial
Planner: @elposh_events
Outfit @deolasagoeofficial
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Makeup: @adammakenneth
Ladies Asoebi; @rajfabrics
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Shoes: @jimmychoo
Clutch : @bottegaveneta
Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal
Photography: @tosin_josh | @felixcrown
Videography: @theweddingtv