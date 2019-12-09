Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Here’s Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Traditional Engagement

Award-winning indigenous singer 9ice and his forever love, Olasunkanmi traditionally tied the knot and it was a gold and green rush. The couple were absolutely gorgeous in their gold outfit by Deola Sagoe. The couple were joined by their family and friends in celebration of their union.

If you missed out on their court wedding moments and pre-wedding shoot, you should catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Credits

Bride: @lavishbymichelleevents
Groom: @9iceofficial
Planner: @elposh_events
Outfit @deolasagoeofficial
Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager
Makeup: @adammakenneth
Ladies Asoebi; @rajfabrics
Gele: @taiwos_touch
Shoes: @jimmychoo
Clutch : @bottegaveneta
Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal
Photography: @tosin_josh@felixcrown
Videography: @theweddingtv

