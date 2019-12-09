Here’s Your First Look at 9ice & Olasunkanmi’s Traditional Engagement

Award-winning indigenous singer 9ice and his forever love, Olasunkanmi traditionally tied the knot and it was a gold and green rush. The couple were absolutely gorgeous in their gold outfit by Deola Sagoe. The couple were joined by their family and friends in celebration of their union.

If you missed out on their court wedding moments and pre-wedding shoot, you should catch up on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

Credits

Bride: @lavishbymichelleevents

Groom: @9iceofficial

Planner: @elposh_events

Outfit @deolasagoeofficial

Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager

Makeup: @adammakenneth

Ladies Asoebi; @rajfabrics

Gele: @taiwos_touch

Shoes: @jimmychoo

Clutch : @bottegaveneta

Jewelry: @elsiejoybridal

Photography: @tosin_josh | @felixcrown

Videography: @theweddingtv