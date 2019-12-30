Connect with us

I Choose Forever with You! Joan & Gboyega's Traditional and White Wedding

The radiant Joan and her lover, Gbenga traditionally tied the knot in what was a very rich cultural celebration of love. It was a union of two different cultures and certainly a beauty to behold. The ceremony started off celebrating the bride’s culture and traditions, after which the couple had an outfit change into the groom’s cultural outfit.

After a beautiful cultural celebration of love and family, Joan and Gbenga gave us an epic white wedding. We have to say that by just looking at the pictures of their day, we can tell how much fun they had. From bridal prep down to the after-party, it was pure joy and total fun. One part you should look out for was when the groom’s father played the talking drum for the couple at their reception.

We know you’ll enjoy this, so catch up with their pre-wedding shoot on www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Traditional Wedding

 

 

The fun does not stop here, head over to www.bellanaijaweddings.com.

 

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Photography: @akintayotimi
Videography: @sirhills.films
First Outfit (Akwa Ibom): @toshowoods
Second Outfit (Yoruba): @bimmms24
Makeup: @ennieyapha
Gele: @oni_gele
Alaga: @oluremisan
Decor: @theblueribboneventsandhall
Cake: @heladodelicia
Wedding Dress: @toshowoods
Groom’s suit: @okunoren
Makeup: @ennieyapha
Hair:@hairbysalvador
Grills: @kmacgrill | @lala_grill
Pasta@cuisine_fantastique
Mocktails: @hayzelmix
Dj: @iamdjskillz_
Band: @isegunjohnson
Special effects: @sydeninteractive
Decor: @theblueribboneventsandhall
Dessert: @sweetcravingsdesserts

