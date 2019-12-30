The radiant Joan and her lover, Gbenga traditionally tied the knot in what was a very rich cultural celebration of love. It was a union of two different cultures and certainly a beauty to behold. The ceremony started off celebrating the bride’s culture and traditions, after which the couple had an outfit change into the groom’s cultural outfit.

After a beautiful cultural celebration of love and family, Joan and Gbenga gave us an epic white wedding. We have to say that by just looking at the pictures of their day, we can tell how much fun they had. From bridal prep down to the after-party, it was pure joy and total fun. One part you should look out for was when the groom’s father played the talking drum for the couple at their reception.

Traditional Wedding

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents

Photography: @akintayotimi

Videography: @sirhills.films

First Outfit (Akwa Ibom): @toshowoods

Second Outfit (Yoruba): @bimmms24

Makeup: @ennieyapha

Gele: @oni_gele

Alaga: @oluremisan

Decor: @theblueribboneventsandhall

Cake: @heladodelicia

Wedding Dress: @toshowoods

Groom’s suit: @okunoren

Makeup: @ennieyapha

Hair:@hairbysalvador

Grills: @kmacgrill | @lala_grill

Pasta: @cuisine_fantastique

Mocktails: @hayzelmix

Dj: @iamdjskillz_

Band: @isegunjohnson

Special effects: @sydeninteractive

Decor: @theblueribboneventsandhall

Dessert: @sweetcravingsdesserts