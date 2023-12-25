Labisi & Charles’s Wedding Was a Magical Blend of Love and Beauty! Enjoy their Wedding Photos

Connect with us

1 day ago

Finding love is one thing and getting to keep it forever is another… Labisi and Charles get to enjoy both and we bet they’ll agree when we say it’s such a beautiful feeling! 😍

These two have found love and are committed to spending the rest of their lives together. They had their white wedding which was filled with unforgettable moments, made possible by family, friends and of course, love! The lovebirds also had an Itsekiri-Yoruba trad where they repped their roots by merging both cultures glamorously. Labisi is indeed a fashion queen and she slayed all her looks with much finesse. Charles also gave us that regal drip and we just can’t get enough. #OCthewedding was absolutely beautiful and their photos will make your day!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

         

                       

                   

             

 

     

          

         

     

 

 

         

             

          

     

Cheers to happiness!

  

     

Labisi and Charles also had a vibrant Itsekiri-Yoruba Trad. Here’s how it went:

Credits

White Wedding

Bride@labismade
Groom@thegbaluwe
Hairstylist@hairbykhaffy
Makeup@ariyike_mua
Dress: @garimonroferos
Stylist@lavish_bridal
Planner@etaleventsng
Decor@ornateeventdesigns
Location@whitestoneplace
Photography@tosinjoshweddings

Traditional Wedding

Bride@labismade
Groom@thegbaluwe
Hairstylist@hairbykhaffy
Makeup@ariyike_mua
Stylist@lavish_bridal
Planner@etaleventsng
Decor@ornateeventdesigns
Location@whitestoneplace

 

