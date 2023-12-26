From Uni to Forever! Here’s How Thelma and Kingsley Came To Be

The beautiful thing when it comes to finding love is that you can never say never. Sometimes, when we are unaware of the bigger picture, love is always in the background drafting the perfect one.

Thelma gave Kingsley a not-so favourable response the first time they crossed paths in Uni. As fate would have it, she met him again that same evening and couldn’t deny that Cupid had a hand in it. Now, it’s time for #TheKingsWedding23 and we are super pumped! Their pre-wedding photos exude pure love and happiness… every frame will make you smile.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Thelma:

Who would have thought my first year as a Jambite would land me my lifetime treasure? He was in his final year in school while I was in my first year. It all happened in a canteen where I went for lunch after lectures. There he was, standing and gazing at me with the biggest smile I had ever seen! I could feel his gaze and said to myself, what is this one looking at? (I wasn’t interested in whatever story that would come with that smile). He walked up to me and asked for my name. Everyone would think I would be excited to respond right?

But no, I had made up my mind to focus on my studies and I wasn’t ready for any form of distractions… I ignored him and he just smiled and walked away. Later that evening, a close friend of mine promised to visit me and behold that same guy I snubbed at the canteen hours ago was the guy that accompanied my friend to see me in my hostel. ‘This must be a joke’ I said to myself as we both smiled at each other. My friend was wondering why we were smiling, and how we knew each other. He then narrated how we met earlier in school. He asked for my number, and the rest is history…

