It Began With an Instagram DM - Now, It's a Sweet Yes to Forever For Ntito & John

From Uni to Forever! Here's How Thelma and Kingsley Came To Be

Labisi & Charles's Wedding Was a Magical Blend of Love and Beauty! Enjoy their Wedding Photos

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

Catch Some of Your Faves at Omashola & Britnee's Wedding | #Sholiza2023

From England, With Love! Melanie & Ore’s Destination Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Chimamanda & Ugochukwu Went From Being Social Media Friends To Lovers!

Dara and Sam Found Love In Church! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

A Workplace Love Story! Mariama & Onis Went From The Office to Happy Ever After

Being at The Right Place at The Right Time Led to Mina and Eric's Perfect Love Story!

3 hours ago

Love has a very beautiful way of showing up. Sometimes, we never see it coming but when it comes, it creates something magical.

Ntito had decided to take a break from relationships but love had sweet plans in store. John slid into her DMs and made a striking impression. They formed a connection after a thrilling first date and John was certain that he wanted Ntito to be in his life forever. He planned a beautiful indoor surprise proposal and asked her to marry him. She said ‘Yes’ and we can’t get enough of all the sweetness. Their proposal photos will make your day!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

          

How we met
By the bride, Ntito:

After a tough breakup, I decided to take some time off from relationships. Little did I know that God was cooking something in the background. In the place of prayer, my sister got a message for me that God was sending someone my way. Initially, I thought it might be a promising job opportunity or something else. Two months into a self-imposed six-month sabbatical, my Instagram DMs were bustling, but one message caught my attention– a man who boldly entered my DMs. Despite having quite a few conversations going on, I didn’t initially give his message much thought.

     

Then came the unexpected turn – he proposed a date, specifying the time and venue, leaving no room for uncertainty. Intrigued, I decided to accept the invitation. Little did I know that this seemingly casual date was divinely orchestrated. As we met in person, our connection was instant, like puzzle pieces falling into place. After the date and some days, I grew fond of him. I also prayed to God and the summary of what I got was peace. My heart was at rest and home with him.

                                     

Credits

Bride@ntito__
Groom’s Outfit@manieredevoir
Ring@thediamondstoreuk
Planner@jadesdiamondevents
Photography@leyeojeniyi

