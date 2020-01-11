Censors Board has Banned Jade Osiberu’s “Sugar Rush” from Cinemas | Here’s the Scoop

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has unfortunately ordered the ban of Jade Osiberu’s “Sugar Rush” in cinemas.

The blockbuster movie which just hit the cinemas this past Christmas stars some of Nollywood’s finest, including Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Tobi Bakre, Omoni Oboli, Williams Uchemba.

In a statement signed by NFVCB’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas, it states that the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition has expired. Adebayo also took responsibility for delaying the final approval of the movie.

Read the statement below.

Jade Osiberu took to social media to appreciate viewers for support and hoping that the issues surrounding the ban of the movie will be resolved quickly.

It reads: