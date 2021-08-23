Connect with us

Scoop

"How Exactly is this Okay?" - Dorathy Bachor Asks after Experience with EFCC Officials

Scoop Sweet Spot

Sandra Ikeji Samuel & Hubby Arinze welcome Baby Number 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Sola Sobowale & Kemi Adetiba talk "King of Boys: Return of the King" as they cover Guardian Life Magazine

Scoop Sweet Spot

He's Here! Khafi & Gedoni Welcome A Baby Boy

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Funke Akindele-Bello Shares Her Story of Love, "Omo Ghetto: The Saga" & 2020 on "#WithChude"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija6 Week 4: Catch All the Fun from Saturday Night's 'Bright House Party'

Events Scoop

New Olu of Warri Crowned Today! Your Look at Prince Tsola Emiko’s Coronation

Relationships Scoop Weddings

First Look at Tobi Bakre & Anu Oladosu’s Traditional Wedding | #AnTo21

Features Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Music Scoop

Burna Boy & Don Jazzy Have a Surprise Coming Next Week

Scoop

“How Exactly is this Okay?” – Dorathy Bachor Asks after Experience with EFCC Officials

Published

1 hour ago

 on

In recent times, several people, including ace filmmaker Biodun Stephen, have made complaints concerning officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) barging into their homes and hotel rooms at odd hours of the day, unannounced.

This morning, it was reality television star Dorathy Bachor. The Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate narrated how the door of her house was broken down on Monday morning.

“What is the need of being a citizen of this country if I can’t feel safe in my own house? It’s 5 AM and I’m literally shaking and so upset right now,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Dorathy explained that at 4:45 am, she heard a loud sound and voices followed after. She rushed out, almost naked, only to see five armed EFCC officials in her living room. Upon realizing that it was Dorathy, one of the officials said they were looking for someone who ran into her estate, and asked her to stay in, lock her door and not say a word.

According to Dorathy, the event caused her mum to almost have a panic attack and she had never felt so helpless in her life.

Like many people who have experienced this, a confused Dorathy couldn’t stop wondering, “How exactly is this okay? You now break into people’s houses and jump estate fences all in the name of doing your job?”

Read Dorathy’s story below:

 

Photo Credit: @thedorathybachor |@sabiegal

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: About the Stories of Young People that Never Made the News

#BNWeekInReview: Stay Updated on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

When Does the Age Difference in a Relationship Become Predatory?

Money Matters with Nimi: Are your Children Ready for the World of Work?

22 Years of Marriage, 13 Years of Waiting – Here’s How The Owolabis Have Sailed Their Ever After
css.php