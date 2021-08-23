Beyoncé & JAY-Z’s Chemistry on Full Display in New Tiffany Campaign

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Beyoncé and her man, JAY-Z have been featured in a Tiffany & Co. “ABOUT LOVE” campaign which launches globally on September 2.

Beyonce is seen wearing a curve-hugging black gown, mesh opera gloves, and the Tiffany Yellow Diamond around her neck. JAY-Z is dressed to the nines in a black tuxedo and bow tie. “Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” the couple say in a statement shared on Tiffany & Co’s website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

According to the company, Emmanuel Adjei, a Ghanaian-Dutch film director and visual artist, will premiere a film on September 15.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The 128-carat Tiffany Diamond has only been worn by three ladies since its discovery in 1877, according to beyonce.com. Audrey Hepburn wore it in press pictures for Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Lady Gaga wore it at the 2019 Academy Awards, and Beyoncé is just the fourth person to wear the renowned stone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

In a statement to PEOPLE, Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications, said, “Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.”

