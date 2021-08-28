MUNCH IT delivers ‘Non-Stop Munch, Non-Stop Fun’ in Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye House

The BBNaija House was literally on fire yesterday on Thursday, August 26th 2021! This was when the non-stop fun snack brand MUNCH IT held the entire house spellbound for up to 5 hours by treating housemates to non-stop munch, non-stop fun through segments of engagement tasks that deeply reflected the brand’s multiple consumption occasions.

The atmosphere in the BBN arena was quickly turned into a bright yellow affair, beautified with images of the brand ambassador Davido munching excitedly on the tasty products at every corner of the area. At different points during the show, housemates got engrossed dancing excitedly to the MUNCH IT soundtrack.

Housemates were divided into 4 teams each namely – Team Munch, Team Crunch, Team Tasty and Team Irresistible who competed in the challenge to win the grand prize.

There were 2 activity segments, the first saw housemates dressed up in colourful branded costumes to play word – Match and Munching games. It was surely a treat for viewers to see their favourite housemates having non-stop fun.

This was followed by theatrical performances by each team clearly depicting Non-Stop Munch, Non-Stop Fun while enjoying the scenarios assigned to them which are incomplete without Munch It snacks.

Team Munch performed the musical dance scenario, Team Crunch – the ‘while watching football’ scenario, Team Tasty – the ‘while watching a movie’ scenario with friends and Team Irresistible – while ‘having games night with friends’.

Eventually, members of Team Crunch composed of housemates – Whitemoney, Maria, Michael, JMK and Peace won the grand cash prize of N1 Million to be shared amongst themselves.

Munch It brought a crunchy twist to the house to keep the promise of non-stop fun.

Speaking on the event, the Head of Marketing, KTNL (Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria Limited), Neha Sharma said

“Our favorite Munch It snacks can be enjoyed anytime anywhere, as Munch It is a great companion for any occasion – while listening to music, games night, movie night, commute, watching TV, watching football, etc… Thus, the brand could not choose a specific occasion for the task! As a result, rest of the teams were awarded five hundred thousand Naira cash prize each, meaning every member gets a hundred thousand Naira each”

As announced, all participants will enjoy a year supply of their favourite Munch it Brand.

The brand successfully created lots of awareness across all its social media platforms towards their Non-Stop Munch, Non-Stop Fun task and surely delivered on its promises of providing unlimited fun to its fans and viewers of BBN. The task undoubtedly held all eyeballs stationed on the show for the entire period assigned to Munch It.

