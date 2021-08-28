LeonardoBySujimoto is offering an exclusive perk to residents of their luxury development – a Chauffeured Bentley Mulsanne

For the first time in Africa, Sujimoto is shattering the glass ceiling of customer service by offering the exclusive residents of the LeonardoBySujimoto tower, a free chauffeur service in an exclusive Bentley Mulsanne – a true definition of customer satisfaction!

You no longer have to be in the Dorchester Hotel London to enjoy a luxury chauffeur in an S-Class; or the Baccarat Hotel New York, to enjoy a Bentley Mussane chauffeur; or the Burj Arab in Downtown Dubai to enjoy a chauffeur service in a Rolls Royce, because the LeonardoBySujimoto tower is giving Nigerians the opportunity to experience a free personalize chauffeured service in a Bentley Mulsanne, at no cost! The Bentley Mulsanne is a full-size luxury car that was manufactured by Bentley and it comes with a 6.75 L twin-turbocharged Rolls-Royce Engine, a perfect definition of efficiency on wheels.



The Leonardo waterfront development is inspired by the exceptional works and genius of one of the world most intelligent minds of the 16th century – Leonardo Da Vinci. This extravagant 25-floor high-rise building comes with world-class features and exceptional facilities. A waterfront high rise Development with many FIRSTS! 1st building in Nigeria with 48 Electrical Vehicle Charging Stations; 1st building with a Virtual Indoor Golf bar; 1st Building with a standard IMAX cinema; 1st building with 38 private swimming pools and many other firsts! When completed, this elite development in Banana Island will be the perfect address to experience true luxury living and an exclusive lifestyle.

Speaking about the Leonardo waterfront project, the MD of Sujimoto Group, Sijibomi Ogundele reiterated his desire to create something absolutely impressive and totally unique. According to him.

“The idea is not just to do something that has never been done before, but to create an exceptional customer service experience that puts the residents’ satisfaction first, always. The Leonardo Tower is more than a building, it is a commitment to excellence in service and extraordinary comfort for our prestigious clients. We are bringing over 15 years of experience in creating luxurious edifices into building Africa’s most sophisticated waterfront tower!”



Sujimoto is not only set to break the record for free personalised chauffeur service in Africa with the Leonardo project, but the innovative luxury developer has already defied height in Banana Island, owning the record of the tallest residential building in Banana island with his latest project – the LucreziabySujimoto.



The 14-floor LucreziaBySujimoto project which is set to be completed in March 2022, stands taller than Ocean Parade, Airtel Tower, Lake View Tower, and other high-rises in Africa most prestigious neighbourhood – Banana Island, with one more floor to go!

With a glass-reinforced concrete facade that sits overlooking the panoramic views of both the Atlantic Ocean and the entirety of Ikoyi, residents at the Lucrezia will enjoy amenities ranging from a golf garden to and private cinema to personal butlers and chefs.

According to the leading developer,

“From foundation to chandelier, lobby to kitchen, and entrance to exit, we believe true luxury should be embodied in all facets of the home, and that is why we ensured all fittings and amenities at the Lucrezia tower will set the standard for other luxury properties in Africa. This is why the Lucrezia comes with premium Kholer and Bosch kitchen appliances, flawless Calacatta marbled kitchen tops, incredible semi-Olympic size swimming pool, high-end Bang & Olufsen sound system, Incredible Imax Cinema for the residents, State-of-the-art Interactive Lobby, Indoor Virtual Golf bar where you can play on over 2500 golf courses around the world, Oikos Italian Premium Door, fully equipped Techno Gym, Crèche for the residents and other breathtaking facilities. The idea for us is simple, we want to create a mini Dubai 5-star experience in the centre of Banana Island, at an affordable price.”

It is no news that the standard of luxury in real estate has been significantly improved since Sujimoto Construction moved in and took the luxury real estate market by storm, thereby living up to its promise of redefining the standard of luxury in the real estate sector.

With magnificent edifices like The Medici in Ikoyi, GiulianoBySujimoto, Lucrezia and Leonardo Tower in Banana Island, Sujimoto HQ, Sujimoto Plaza in Ikoyi and Abuja, and the much-awaited Sujimoto Dubai Tower set to commence in 2022, there is no doubt that the Sujimoto has begun a luxury revolution in Africa that is finally spreading to other parts of the continent, changing the narrative for luxury living.

