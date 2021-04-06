Connect with us

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Published

1 min ago

 on

In April’s edition of Accelerate TV‘s “The Cover,” Big Brother Naija star Dorathy Bachor shares some of the things that have played a role in her becoming the person she is today.

“It’s easy to forget that the people we see on TV and social media are real people. But they are,” Accelerate TV says. “They go through the same struggles you and I go through, have real and complex feelings and face life’s challenges just as we do.”

Read excerpts from the interview below

On the two things most people don’t know about her:

The first thing I’d say is that I’m such a foodie. Some people know but not everyone. And secondly, despite being in the public, I can be quite private. I sometimes want to hide and keep a low profile.

On what she wants people to know and focus on the most and why:

Oh, that’s easy to answer. I want people to remember that before anything else, I’m a business woman and for them to support me. My projects are very dear to me, and when people talk about them and push them (not necessarily me), that’s when I feel the most looked out for.

On what she had to sacrifice to get this far: 

I don’t take anything I have for granted. I am grateful for everything I have. But the one thing that I’d say has “suffered” is my peace of mind. I’ve had to learn how to manage and cope with many public opinions regarding how people think I should live my life, especially concerning topics that should ordinarily be off limits. However, I don’t have any regrets and I believe that all the decisions I’ve taken have been worth it.

On what makes her insecure:

Ah! Mine would actually be my teeth if anything at all. I can be a little self-conscious about my gap. I wish it wasn’t there. And then my nose…My friends have teased me that it looks like a clown nose. But I don’t pay any attention to them. They tease me out of love.

Read the full interview here

Credit

Photography: @mikeyoshai
Makeup: @k_osy
Hair: @tonysbeautyace
Creative Direction@tokyojamess

Watch this video:

 

