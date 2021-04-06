A Quick Reminder that Yvonne Jegede is a Real Stunner

One of the things we certainly love to see is our faves serving looks and keeping us glued to their feed.

Nollywood actress, film producer, model, and TV personality Yvonne Jegede has launched some new photos and she looks stunning, feisty and charming all at once😍

Asides from being an uber-talented actress, Yvonne sure knows how to keep her name on our lips and these exclusive photos are proof of that.

Check them out:

