Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo — Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Mercy Aigbe’s “Thin Line”

Following last year’s holiday film, “Ada Omo Daddy“, Mercy Aigbe is returning to keep the festive excitement alive with her latest project “Thin Line.” The actrees and filmmaker has just wrapped up production, and fans can look forward to its release this December.

Although the plot is yet unknown, we do know that “Thin Line” has a powerhouse team behind it. With Kazim Adeoti as the ecxecutve producer, Mercy herself as the producer and Akay Mason directing, the film is set to to bring all the drama and thrills.

And the cast? It’s an all-star lineup. Starring in “Thin line” are Iyabo Ojo, Olaiya Igwe, The Cute Abiola, Jaiye Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, Olu ‘Deno Adebamowo, Yvonne Jegede, Uche Montana, Prisma James, Itele d Icon, Akintunde Yusuf, Martins Ogbebor, Uzor Arukwe, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Daniella Peters, and Motilola Akinlami.

Check out some of the cast members she has unveiled so far below

