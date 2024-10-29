Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo — Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Mercy Aigbe’s "Thin Line"

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Kemi Lala Akindoju & Babatunde Apalowo’s "In the Shadows of Good Fortune" Set for Post-Production Lab at Marrakech

Movies Movies & TV

Joseph Benjamin & Pearl Thusi Star in Mo Abudu’s "Her Perfect Life" | Watch the Teaser

Movies Movies & TV

Samuel Alawode’s “Accroché” Starring Tina Mba, Ruby Akubueze & Cestus Sallah Brings Pan-African Heritage to Life

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

First Look at Inkblot’s Star-Studded “Family Gbese”

Movies Movies & TV

Somkele Idhalama Joins the Cast of "Star Trek: Discovery" as The Progenitor

Movies Movies & TV

Here’s Your First Look at the Anticipated Animated Series, "Iyanu"

Movies Movies & TV

Comfort Booth’s Debut Film "The Hotel Room" Starring Ibrahim Suleiman & Tope Olowoniyan to Premiere at AFRIFF

Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Celebrating Nigeria’s 64th Independence: Netflix Reveals Exciting 2024 Lineup with Play Network’s Hijack 93

Events Movies News Nollywood Promotions

A Night of Glamour and Cinema: Farmer’s Bride Premieres in Style

Movies

Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo — Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Mercy Aigbe’s “Thin Line”

Avatar photo

Published

31 mins ago

 on

Following last year’s holiday film, “Ada Omo Daddy, Mercy Aigbe is returning to keep the festive excitement alive with her latest project “Thin Line.” The actrees and filmmaker has just wrapped up production, and fans can look forward to its release this December.

Although the plot is yet unknown, we do know that “Thin Linehas a powerhouse team behind it. With Kazim Adeoti as the ecxecutve producer, Mercy herself as the producer and Akay Mason directing, the film is set to to bring all the drama and thrills.

And the cast? It’s an all-star lineup. Starring in “Thin line” are Iyabo Ojo, Olaiya Igwe, The Cute Abiola, Jaiye Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, Olu ‘Deno Adebamowo, Yvonne Jegede, Uche Montana, Prisma James, Itele d Icon, Akintunde Yusuf, Martins Ogbebor, Uzor Arukwe, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Daniella Peters, and Motilola Akinlami.

Check out some of the cast members she has unveiled so far below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Jaiye Kuti (@jayeola_monje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MERCY AIGBE ADEOTI (@realmercyaigbe)

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php