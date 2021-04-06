Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Deal is an Invictus Games docuseries "Heart of Invictus"

BN TV Movies & TV

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on what She'll Miss Most about Chadwick Boseman on "The Ellen Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop Style

A Quick Reminder that Yvonne Jegede is a Real Stunner

BN TV Movies & TV

Follow the Struggles of a New Mum in Kinsman Media's Short Film, "After One"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Breaded Life" is Heading to the Big Screen Soon | Catch the Trailer on BN TV

Movies & TV Scoop

Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" - See All the 27th Screen Actors Guide Award Winners

Career Inspired Movies & TV Music

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Olugbenga Agboola, Burna Boy make Forbes Africa's '100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons' list

Movies & TV Scoop

People Have a Lot of Thoughts about Regé-Jean Page's Exclusion from "Bridgerton" Season 2

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Take the front seat on FJ's latest ride in this episode of "Ratings"​

Movies & TV

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Deal is an Invictus Games docuseries “Heart of Invictus”

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after their visit to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020, in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Archewell Productions, created by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has announced the launch of “Heart of Invictus,” the first project in their multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix. The project will be developed in collaboration with The Invictus Games Foundation.

The documentary tells the story of the Invictus Games from behind the scenes.

The series centres on a group of exceptional Invictus Games athletes from around the world, veterans of the military whose lives have been affected by traumatic accident or illness. The series tracks their training for The Invictus Games, which will take place in The Hague in 2022.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 27: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex congratulates the silver medallists the Netherlands after the Wheelchair Basketball gold medal match during day eight of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images for Invictus Games Sydney)

The new series from Oscar-winning director, Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara (The White Helmets, Virunga, Evelyn) will follow athletes on their journey as the world recovers from unprecedented health crisis.

Netflix’s Twitter account announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination and resolve,” said Prince Harry via a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear”, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief creative officer at Netflix, said. “From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”

Photo Credit: Invictus Games Foundation

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Emmanuella Elenbalu: What Social Media Optimization Means for your Business

Qudus Onikeku On Glover Hall and the Lagos Cultural Revolution

Your Better Self with Akanna: 3 Laws We Often Ignore

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies
Advertisement
css.php